SUBARU HIGHEST RATED AUTOMOTIVE BRAND IN FORBES' BEST BRANDS FOR SOCIAL IMPACT FOUR YEARS IN A ROW

Subaru has again been recognized as highest rated automotive brand on Forbes' 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list Post this

The survey gathered more than 4.5 million ratings from over 200,000 consumers, evaluating nearly 5,500 brands. Out of those evaluated, 300 made the list based on indicators including values, trust, social stances, impact, sustainability, and widespread community support. All respondents nominated brands independently, ensuring the rankings reflect organizations that genuinely embed social impact into their business and consistently earn consumer confidence.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.:

"Supporting our communities is central to who we are as a company, and we are honored to be named the top automotive brand for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition underscores the continued impact of the Subaru Love Promise and the meaningful work we achieve together with our retailers, employees, and partner organizations. We are proud to be recognized alongside other like-minded brands driving meaningful change."

Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact survey was conducted from January 2025 through December 2025, asking consumers to rate companies across over a dozen categories with a specific focus on brand values and trust, social stances, sustainability, and community impact. Respondents independently nominated brands they used and wanted to review, and only brands that were based in the U.S. or that do significant business in the U.S. were eligible.

For more information on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2026, visit Forbes.com. To learn more about the impactful work Subaru is doing through its Subaru Love Promise initiative, go to Subaru.com/love-promise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.