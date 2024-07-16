SUBARU LOVES TO CARE® INITIATIVE CONTINUES WITH $30,000 DONATION TO THE COOPER FOUNDATION HELPING CAMDEN-BASED PATIENTS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

The funds are designated for durable medical equipment, including blood pressure monitors, glucometers, scales, wheelchairs, walkers, and canes to help patients manage their chronic health conditions at home and prevent the need for emergency department visits or hospitalizations. The funds will also provide hundreds of Camden residents with roundtrip transportation to assure patients who do not have medical transport get to their appointments safely on time to Cooper facilities.

"We are most grateful to our Camden neighbor, Subaru, for their support of Cooper over the years. We look forward to our continued partnership as we work together to be a positive force in Camden's growth and prosperity," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.

"This generous contribution by Subaru to Cooper's community programs demonstrates our shared commitment to addressing health care disparities and making a tangible transformation in the lives and health of patients living in Camden," said Kevin M. O'Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.

"Being able to assist in Cooper's dedicated efforts to helping our Camden community get and stay healthy is exactly what Subaru Loves to Care is all about," said Erica McLeod, corporate social responsibility manager, Subaru of America, Inc. "Too many neighbors with chronic health conditions can experience unexpected out-of-pocket costs associated with medical treatments, and this funding should alleviate some of the burdens on our community members most in need."

The Subaru Loves to Care initiative is the health-focused philanthropic pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. Cooper has been the recipient of numerous charitable donations from Subaru over the years. The automaker has previously donated four vehicles to the Cooper EMS program, provided funding to the Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper and contributed to The Cooper Foundation's Pink Roses Teal Magnolias event for women's cancer.

"Without corporate partners such as Subaru in our community, we could not do what we do at Cooper," said Lisa Morina, senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer at The Cooper Foundation. "We are most grateful for the ongoing collaboration between our two organizations to help make a meaningful impact in the lives of our Cooper patients and the communities we serve."

The donations to Cooper are part of Subaru Loves to Care, the health-focused philanthropic pillar of the automaker's Love Promise vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit subaru.com/care.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Cooper Foundation

The Cooper Foundation supports the patients, services, research and educational programs of Cooper University Health Care, one of the largest health systems in southern New Jersey. By partnering with the community, we help Cooper thrive and do more for the people of South Jersey — from the River to the Shore and beyond. Generosity allows Cooper to deliver research that leads to cures, growth and development that transforms communities and care that goes beyond the ordinary for patients and their families. Learn more by following The Cooper Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, YouTube, Flickr, and foundation.cooperhealth.org

