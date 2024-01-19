Subaru Motorsports USA Prepares for a Competitive 2024 ARA Championship Season

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru Motorsports USA is gearing up for the beginning of the 2024 American Rally Association (ARA) Championship Season next month. With two new rally cars, a full eight-round calendar, and extreme sports icon Travis Pastrana back behind the wheel of the 199 car, the season promises to be an exciting one.

Subaru Motorsports USA Kicks Off 2024 ARA Championship Season Post this Brandon Semenuk storms through a crowded Oregon Trail rally The 2024 ARA Championship season promises to be more competitive than ever

Driver Brandon Semenuk returns with co-driver Keaton Williams in the 180 car for the 2024 ARA season after winning a second consecutive Championship with a perfect 2023 outing, capped off with the debut of the all-new WRX rally car. Pastrana returns to ARA action with co-driver Rhianon Gelsomino and the Subaru Motorsports USA team after having won the 2017 and 2021 ARA championships.

The excitement of the matching matte blue WRX Subaru Motorsports cars dueling through the 2024 ARA rally stages will only be equaled by watching how Pastrana's take-no-prisoners, full-attack style stacks up to Semenuk's precise and technical approach as the season progresses. On top of that, there's the competition outside of the team, which also steps up: new drivers and cars expected to contend during every stage of the 2024 ARA Championship.

As always, those stages will span the US, taking drivers from tarmac to dirt, dust, mud, and everything between over the course of the season. The 2024 ARA calendar is slightly different this year, with the addition of September's Overmountain Rally Tennessee. Formerly known as the Bristol Forest Rally, race organizers see their efforts to bring the Rally into the national championship picture pay off this year.

There's a lot of rally to run before Tennessee in September, however. First up for drivers and teams is the Sno*Drift Rally in Michigan February 9-10. The one true winter rally in the ARA calendar, Sno*Drift is a great starting stage for the season before moving on to the fast, gravelly course of March's 100 Acre Wood Rally in Missouri. Teams head west from there to tackle the unpredictable conditions of the Olympus Forest Rally in Washington State. Get the latest updates by following Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa. Also, stay tuned for an all-new season of Subaru's award-winning documentary series Launch Control, giving viewers behind-the-scenes access that can't be found anywhere else during this competitive ARA season.

Driver Quotes

Pastrana: "I have the same co-driver and team from our last championship in 2021 but we have a new WRX that is sure to provide some extra speed. A few new rallies in the championship to look forward to and a rival/teammate that took the number one plate from me... Game On. This year is going to be a lot of fun."

Semenuk: "It's great having Travis back in the championship! Not only is it more fun having a teammate, but I enjoyed the days of trading times with him. That's the kind of racing I look forward to -- and two teams means quicker growth and improvement, and an even better show for the fans!"

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is directed by Subaru of America, Inc., managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by MOTUL, Yokohama Tires, DirtFish Rally School, AT&T Business, weBoost and Peplink. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, on TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa, and on Twitter @subarums_usa.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

James Tate

Motorsports Marketing Manager

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8578

[email protected]

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.