SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SUBARU WINTERFEST MUSIC LINEUP AND LOCATIONS

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 09:02 ET

Automaker Renews POWDR Partnership for Signature Winter Tour with Addition of New Charitable Initiatives, Enhanced Outdoor Activities, Gear Demonstrations and More

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of Subaru WinterFest for its annual mountain tour tailored to ski and snowboard enthusiasts, music fans, pet lovers and anyone seeking snow-filled fun. The automaker has renewed its partnership with POWDR, the leading adventure lifestyle company with multiple mountain resort destinations throughout North America, and is introducing new charitable initiatives to the event series at six locations this year.

"Our search for fun and adventure doesn't hibernate during the winter," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "Working with POWDR on WinterFest celebrates our collective passion for the outdoors, benefits worthy charitable causes, and brings together the Subaru community against the backdrop of some of the country's most picturesque mountain locations."

WinterFest events will feature free live music performances sponsored by Harman Kardon. Acclaimed artists Cold War Kids, The Ballroom Thieves, Yonder Mountain String Band, Kind Hearted Strangers, BoomBox, Simba Sax and more are set to headline this season's tour.

"POWDR is proud to continue our multi-faceted, national partnership with Subaru, and especially to make this season's WinterFest series an incredible experience for attendees," said Meghan Matschke, Vice President of Partnerships at POWDR. "We're thrilled to bring together stellar bands, new activations, and support for charitable causes to Subaru enthusiasts and snow lovers once again."

As part of its commitment to being "More Than a Car Company," Subaru will make a donation for every Subaru information form received at WinterFest to select charities including those supporting avalanche rescue dogs, increased access to the outdoors, and more. In addition, Subaru and POWDR have established a brand-new joint community investment fund aligned with the values of the Subaru Love Promise and POWDR's Play Forever commitment to support important community and environmental initiatives.

This year's tour will highlight the Wilderness family of adventure-ready Subaru vehicles, and attendees will have the opportunity to test the latest gear from renowned brands such as Nordica, Cardiff Snowcraft, Mammut, Thule, Dynamic Wax, and Luno while also learning from experts at Leave No Trace. Guests can refuel at the Hydro Flask 'Wilderness Café' with coffee from Alpine Start, craft hot cocoa, and Kate's Real Food organic energy bars. There will also be snow-themed lawn games and Solo Stove hangout zones at every stop to keep guests warm, smokeless, and full of delicious s'mores. Harman Hut, an Americana-inspired 'listening and warming' hut, will provide guests with an opportunity to tune into Harman Kardon's latest portable Bluetooth products in a cozy atmosphere complete with indoor fire and special giveaways.

As a special treat for some lucky Subaru owners all Subaru WinterFest events will feature exclusive 'on-mountain' experiences, intimate music sessions, VIP parking privileges and exclusive gifts (subject to availability).

The full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2024 can be found below:

Weekend

Resort

Headline Artist

February 2 - 4

Killington Resort, VT

Yonder Mountain String Band

February 23 - 25

Copper Mountain, CO

(To be announced)

March 2 - 3

Eldora Mountain Resort, CO

The Ballroom Thieves

March 23 - 24

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, CA*

Kind Hearted Strangers

April 5 - 7

Snowbird, UT

Simba Sax and BoomBox

April 12 - 14

Mt. Bachelor, OR

Cold War Kids

*Sierra-at-Tahoe is not a POWDR-owned or operated resort

For more information on Subaru WinterFest locations, please visit www.subaruwinterfest.com and follow #SubaruWinterFest on social media.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About POWDR
POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that inspires every human being with cool experiences in awesome places. POWDR's awesome places include Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Killington and Pico Mountain in Vermont; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Snowbird in Utah; and SilverStar Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. POWDR also empowers and inspires the next generation of action sports enthusiasts through summer camps, mountain experiences, and mountain centers under the Woodward brand that incorporate dynamic programming and innovative environments: Woodward Park City, Woodward PA, Woodward Copper in Colorado, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West in Stallion Springs, CA. POWDR fuels a balanced life full of adventure through a collection of experiences from the mountains to the valleys. Sun Country Tours in Oregon is POWDR's river rafting outfitter and Powderbird, based out of Snowbird in Utah, is POWDR's heli-adventure operator.  POWDR is headquartered in Park City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.POWDR.com

Diane Anton, Subaru of America

Nikki Marshall, POWDR

Corporate Communications Manager

Director of Communications

(856) 488-5093

(504) 644-7335

[email protected]

[email protected] 

Adam Leiter, Subaru of America

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

