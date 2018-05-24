Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2019 WRX® and WRX STI® Models

Subaru of America, Inc., which this month posted its 77th consecutive month of record-breaking sales, today announced pricing on the updated 2019 WRX and WRX STI models. The special edition Series.Gray models debut with limited production of 750 WRXs and 250 WRX STIs. These models will reach Subaru retailers this Summer.



WRX for 2019

With its 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged BOXER engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the WRX is a performance and value leader in the AWD sport-compact segment. The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers an optional performance automatic transmission, the Sport Lineartronic® CVT with manual mode. New for WRX this year is the SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5" Multimedia Plus system that includes a 6.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha™, Pandora® and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player; SiriusXM® All Access Radio and Travel Link® (subscription required); and rear vision camera. Standard trim 2019 WRX models begin at $27,195.

Priced from $29,495, the 2019 WRX Premium now comes standard with the STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Plus system with a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha, Pandora and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; voice activated controls for phone; Near Field Communication; AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player; SiriusXM All Access Radio and Travel Link (subscriptions required); and rear vision camera. The WRX Premium also features 18-inch alloy wheels, all weather package that includes heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer, fog lights and power moonroof. The WRX Premium is available with CVT transmission and SI-Drive engine performance management system along with steering wheel paddle shift controls. All WRX models with CVT come standard with the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology system.

An optional Performance Package for the WRX Premium features Recaro® performance design seats, 8-way power front driver seat, red-painted front and rear brake calipers with upgraded JURID® front brake pads and deletes the moonroof to reduce weight. The Performance Package is competitively price at $2,050 and offered exclusively on 6-speed manual transmission WRX Premium.

The 750 WRX Premium Series.Gray vehicles are available exclusively with the 6-speed manual transmission. The model offers a Cool Gray Khaki exterior with exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging and foldable exterior mirrors as well as 18-inch alloy wheels with black finish. The Series.Gray WRX debuts at $32,595 and is based on the WRX Premium that includes the Performance Package with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver's seat, JURID front brake pads and moonroof delete. It also adds LED Steering Responsive Headlights, LED fog lights and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.



Priced from $31,795, the WRX Limited comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and available Sport Lineartronic CVT. WRX Limited models feature 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar adjustment. The WRX Limited has LED Steering Responsive Headlights as well as LED fog lights to help improve nighttime visibility. An option package that includes the STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Navigation system with a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK cloud applications; Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; SiriusXM All Access Radio, Traffic and Travel Link (subscriptions required); Near Field Communication; single-disc CD player; voice activated controls for phone and text; and voiced activated navigation powered by TomTom along with Harman/Kardon® audio and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert is available on WRX Limited 6MT models for $2,100. The CVT model adds Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist to this package, at an MSRP of $2,400.

Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard on WRX Premium and Limited with CVT. Included with EyeSight are Auto Vehicle Hold (AVH), EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) and an electronic parking brake. The EAM uses dual LED indicators to display EyeSight status and alerts on the windshield, allowing the driver to see them without diverting eyes from the road. The AVH feature replaces the Hill Holder and Hill Start Assist functions and offers greater functionality, holding the vehicle on all road grades, not only inclines.



In addition to Keyless Access with Push Button Start, the Limited offers automatic LED headlight low and high beam height adjustment control as well as auto-on/off headlights linked with windshield wiper operation.

WRX STI for 2019

Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI increases horsepower to 310 with the help of a new air intake and high flow performance exhaust. A retuned ECU and stronger pistons also contribute to the increased engine performance. The 6-speed manual transmission features a revised 3rd gear ratio which helps contribute to faster acceleration.

The WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control. The 2019 WRX STI pricing begins at $36,595.

The WRX STI standard trim is equipped with the STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Plus system and the Limited trim is upgraded to the 7.0" Multimedia Navigation system. Additional highlights to the WRX STI include an STI Sport Design instrument cluster with LCD, Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH), auto-on/off headlights linked with wiper operation and Welcome Lighting. WRX STI also has auto LED low and high beam height adjustment control.

New for 2019 is the limited production of 250 WRX STI Series.Gray models. The model offers a Cool Gray Khaki exterior, exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging and foldable exterior mirrors as well as 19-inch alloy wheels with black finish. The Brembo® brake calipers come in silver finish with black STI logo. The interior features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black Leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching. Handling for the WRX STI Series.Gray is upgraded with Bilstein® STI sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. The limited edition also includes Recaro Seats with 8-way power driver's seat and Keyless Access with Push-button start. The WRX STI Series.Gray is priced at $39,695.

All models feature heated exterior mirrors, dual USB ports in the center console, rear seat armrest with cup holders and off-delay for the audio system. The WRX STI also offers Recaro seats (standard on STI Limited, optional for standard trim). For greater versatility, all WRX and WRX STI models feature roof rack mounting brackets.

2019 SUBARU WRX AND WRX STI Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery WRX MODELS







Standard WRX 6MT '01 $27,195 $28,080 WRX Premium 6MT 11, 12, 14 $29,495 $30,380 WRX Premium CVT 13 $31,395 $32,280 WRX Limited 6MT 21, 22 $31,795 $32,680 WRX Limited CVT 23,24 $33,695 $34,580 WRX STI MODELS







Standard WRX STI 6MT '02 '03 '04 $36,595 $37,480 WRX STI Limited- Wing 6MT 21 $41,395 $42,280 WRX STI- Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 6MT 21 $41,395 $42,280

2019 SUBARU WRX AND STI OPTION PACKAGE MSRP WRX MODELS

CODE 01 Standard Model WRX 6MT N/A CODE 11 Standard Model WRX Premium N/A CODE 12 Performance Package: RECARO® Front Seats, Red-Painted Brake Calipers, Moonroof Delete $2,050 CODE 13 Standard Model WRX Premium CVT N/A CODE 14 Series.Gray WRX $3,100 CODE 21 Standard Model WRX Limited 6MT N/A CODE 22 Navigation System + Audio w/ Harman Kardon® Amplifier and Speakers + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert $2,100 CODE 23 Standard Model WRX CVT Limited N/A CODE 24 Navigation System + Audio w /Harman Kardon® Amplifier and Speakers + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Reverse Auto Brake + High Beam Assist $2,400 STI MODELS

CODE 02 Standard Model N/A CODE 03 RECARO® Front Seats + Keyless Access with Push Button Start $2,500 CODE 04 Series.Gray STI $3,100 CODE 21 Standard Model STI Limited



Destination & Delivery is $885 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,035 for retailers in Alaska.



