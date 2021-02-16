Subaru Of America Brings Home Commitment To Fighting Hunger With Local Vehicle Donation

"It has been our great honor to support communities struggling with hunger nationwide through our donation of 100 million meals* to Feeding America, and we are happy to help out in our own backyard by loaning vehicles that enable our local food banks to serve their communities," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We hope these vehicles strengthen Food Bank of South Jersey and Philabundance as they strive to help those in our community who may face hunger during these difficult times."

The vehicles will be used to aid FBSJ and Philabundance as they deliver meals to people in need in the communities that each food bank serves, including children and senior citizens facing hunger across multiple counties in South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. Each hunger-relief organization will be granted the use of four vehicles through the month of May.

"The resounding partnership of Subaru and Feeding America is a bold statement to their commitment in helping to alleviate our food insecure communities across the country. I am also humbled that Subaru is continuing their gracious support and partnership with the FBSJ serving our shared backyard within the South Jersey communities," said Fred Wasiak, President and CEO, Food Bank of South Jersey. "Feeding America estimates that 61,000 additional South Jersey residents may struggle with hunger as a result of the pandemic, and left with no choice but to seek charitable food assistance, 26,000 are projected to be children. These Subaru vehicles will strengthen our capacity to meet the increased need for food in our community."

The donation stems from the automaker's continued support of Feeding America. Subaru donated 100 million meals to the organization this January, their second donation following a 50 million meal contribution in April 2020.

"The pandemic has caused food insecurity to skyrocket by up to 60 percent across Greater Philadelphia, with 40 percent of folks accessing the charitable food network for the first time," explained Philabundance CEO Loree D. Jones. "Many partner agencies are trying to help our most vulnerable populations like seniors and children by offering home delivery, but don't have access to cars. Thanks to Subaru, our partners at Mitchell Elementary School's Murphy's Market and Touch New Jersey will literally be able to drive hunger from our communities."

The automaker's donation is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/help.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Food Bank of South Jersey

Marking its 36th year in 2021, the Food Bank of South Jersey (FBSJ) is the leader in providing safe and nutritional food to people in need throughout South Jersey. FBSJ distributes food, provides nutrition education and cooking courses, and helps food-insecure families and seniors find sustainable ways to improve their lives. Providing community impact through local support, FBSJ ensures that local donations stay local. FBSJ is a member of Feeding America, our nation's largest hunger-relief organization.

During 2020, with COVID-19 bringing school closures, stay-at-home orders, record-breaking unemployment and rising poverty, FBSJ distributed more than 22.5 million pounds of food – the equivalent of over 18.7 million meals – throughout four-county region of impact, increasing its partner agency network to over 210 and serving over 95,000 food-insecure South Jersey residents each month, including the distribution of nearly one million nutritious breakfasts and lunches food-insecure South Jersey children. To learn more, visit www.foodbanksj.org. On Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn, follow the Food Bank of South Jersey @foodbankSJ.

About Philabundance:

Philabundance is a hunger relief organization serving Greater Philadelphia with a mission to drive hunger from our communities today and end hunger for good. From October 2019 through September 2020, it distributed more than 50 million pounds of food through a network of 350 partners including food pantries, houses of worship, community centers, hospitals and other service providers. Philabundance serves approximately 135,000 people each week – a number that continues to grow due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – including children, seniors, college students, single parents and people who are working. Give now and learn more at Philabundance.org.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]



Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

