Subaru of America Celebrates Record August Sales and Best-Ever Sales Month in Company History

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 70,039 vehicle sales for August 2019, a 9.3 percent increase compared with August 2018. August 2019 marked the best-ever sales month in the history of the company, topping the current record set in December 2018 (64,541). Year to date, Subaru also sold a record 473,670 vehicles, up 6.1 percent compared with the same period last year despite a tightening market.

August marked the 66th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Crosstrek and Ascent sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best August ever. Crosstrek posted a 33.3 percent increase, while Ascent posted a 72.8 percent increase compared to August 2018. Forester achieved an increase of 10.6 percent over the same month a year ago.

"In closing out August, we are ecstatic to see Subaru achieve its best sales month in our history, with a record 93rd month of consecutive sales increases," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "It is through the dedication of our retailers in satisfying our customers that we continue to see growing demand for our products, which should result in another record year for our franchise."

"August results were outstanding. It's always special to set an all-time sales record and shows our potential to continue growing," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We'll also be starting September with historically low inventory levels. Our retailers and customers are excited about the production ramp up of the all-new 2020 Legacy and Outback models. These carlines will help us achieve more record months later this year and get us to our 2019 calendar year target of 700,000 units."





Carline Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 17,076 15,435 10.6% 118,026 108,471 8.8% Impreza 7,519 8,154 -7.8% 43,432 53,354 -18.6% WRX/STI 1,876 2,523 -25.6% 15,982 19,574 -18.4% Ascent 7,319 4,235 72.8% 54,723 10,721 410.4% Legacy 3,121 3,452 -9.6% 23,791 27,472 -13.4% Outback 17,110 18,006 -5.0% 129,249 125,097 3.3% BRZ 158 383 -58.6% 1,865 2,646 -29.5% Crosstrek 15,860 11,900 33.3% 86,602 99,039 -12.6% TOTAL 70,039 64,088 9.3% 473,670 446,374 6.1%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

