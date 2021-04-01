Subaru Of America Celebrates Recycling Five Million Pieces Of Waste By Renewing Its Partnership With TerraCycle®

"At Subaru, we feel a responsibility to protect Earth's natural wonders for future generations to enjoy, and our partnership with TerraCycle helps us fulfill that commitment while also getting our community and customers involved," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "When it comes to protecting and preserving our environment, we're all in this together, and Subaru is proud to offer ways for people to get excited about recycling."

Utilizing TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes™, 590 participating Subaru retailers nationwide will continue to offer customers, employees and community partners a convenient way to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers/bags, disposable cups, lids, plastic straws, as well as coffee, tea and creamer capsules. In addition, Subaru will embolden customers to strengthen their own commitment to sustainability by collecting these waste streams at their home and bringing them into a local participating Subaru retailer.

Once collected, the waste is transformed into useful, high-quality recycled products, like park benches, picnic tables, and playground materials. Subaru retailers can also order products made from the recycled materials through an exclusive Subaru product-line, produced in conjunction with TerraCycle, to be donated to community organizations.

"At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to eliminate waste, recycle the unrecyclable and use our innovative business solutions to minimize human impact on the planet," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. "As we move into the fourth year of our partnership with Subaru, we look forward to building on our previous success and continuing to inspire local communities to take action to preserve the environment for future generations."

New this year, 225 participating Subaru retailers will be furthering the positive environmental impact of the program by collecting cabin air filters and plastic film in their service areas for recycling through TerraCycle. Subaru and TerraCycle will also continue their nationwide recycling partnership with outdoor retailer, REI. Since 2019, Subaru has provided co-branded TerraCycle collection boxes at all REI stores across the country, offering a convenient way for REI members and customers to recycle snack wrappers accumulated from outdoor activities.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/earth and follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to learn more and see this initiative in action.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

[email protected]

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

609-393-4252 ext. 3708

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

