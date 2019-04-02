Subaru of America, Inc. Celebrates Best Ever March Sales and Sets Record First Quarter

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 61,601 vehicle sales for March 2019, a 6 percent increase compared with March 2018, and the best March in the history of the company. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 156,754, a 4.7 percent gain compared with the same period in 2018.

March marked the 61st consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Ascent and Outback sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best March ever. Outback sales increased 10.2 percent compared with March 2018. In addition, a record 7,932 of the all-new Ascent SUVs were delivered in March, surpassing December 2018's sales record of 7,733.

Earlier in March, Subaru of America, Inc. announced a donation of $27.4 million to national and local charities as part of the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event, bringing the total donated throughout the life of the program to $145.7 million. Held from mid-November to the end of the calendar year since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event donates $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at 631 participating Subaru retailers nationwide.

"March marks a very important month for our brand, not only due to the continued sales success of our products, but also for the charitable contributions selected by our owners and retailers," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to say that, this year, Subaru and our retailers will donate $27.5 million to national and local charities as part of the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event. We believe our commitment to supporting causes that are important to our owners, retailers and communities has played a major role in our continued success."

"We're pleased we could finish March with a sales increase in an industry that was down for the month," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're particularly excited that Ascent had its best month ever and Outback its best result in eighteen months. With the support of our retailers, we are well positioned to carry this momentum into the spring selling season."

Also in March, Forester earned spots on U.S. News and World Report's list of "Best Compact SUVs" in the outlet's 2019 Best Cars for Families Awards and, along with Crosstrek, made CNET's Best Small SUV for the Money in 2019 list.

Carline Mar-19 Mar-18 % Chg Mar-19 Mar-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 14,205 14,616 -2.8% 40,656 37,104 9.6% Impreza 5,305 5,973 -11.2% 13,779 16,454 -16.3% WRX/STI 2,465 3,028 -18.6% 6,203 7,191 -13.7% Ascent 7,932 0 0.00% 19,073 0 0.00% Legacy 3,133 3,889 -19.4% 8,219 10,496 -21.7% Outback 18,539 16,822 10.2% 41,808 44,122 -5.2% BRZ 318 369 -13.8% 819 874 -6.3% Crosstrek 9,704 13,400 -27.6% 26,197 33,462 -21.7% TOTAL 61,601 58,097 6.0% 156,754 149,703 4.7%

