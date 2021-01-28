Subaru Of America, Inc. Earns 100 Percent In 2021 Corporate Equality Index For Fifth Consecutive Year

"A commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a key value that makes us more than a car company, and we are proud to be recognized once again by CEI as a Best Place to Work," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to advance diversity, cultivate equality and to live the Subaru Love Promise , our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

For five consecutive years, Subaru has satisfied all CEI criteria and earned a 100 percent ranking, rendering the automaker as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. To learn more about the CEI score, please visit www.hrc.org/cei.

To learn more about all that Subaru of America is doing to ensure workplace equality and to serve the LGBTQ community, please visit www.subaru.com/about-subaru/diversity-inclusion. To see the full extent of the automaker's Corporate Responsibility work, please download the Subaru of America, Inc. 2019 Corporate Impact Report.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

