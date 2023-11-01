SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. OCTOBER 2023 SALES GROW 10.7 PERCENT

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 13:05 ET

  • 15 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth
  • Year-to-date sales up 15.9 percent
  • Best-ever month for Solterra
  • Forester top seller for fourth consecutive month – up 29 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 15 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,772 vehicles sold for October 2023, a 10.7 percent increase compared with October 2022 (48,568). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 520,995, a 15.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Continue Reading
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 15 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,772 vehicles sold for October 2023, a 10.7 percent increase compared with October 2022 (48,568). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 520,995, a 15.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 15 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,772 vehicles sold for October 2023, a 10.7 percent increase compared with October 2022 (48,568). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 520,995, a 15.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"October was a resounding success with our fifteenth consecutive month of sales increases, a testament to the strength of Subaru vehicles, retailers and values," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our commitment to being More Than a Car Company continues to drive our success, and our retailers carry that through by forging meaningful community connections. This was most recently realized through our Subaru Loves Pets initiative with hundreds of pet adoption events across the country where our combined efforts helped find homes for thousands of shelter pets."

In November Solterra achieved its best-ever month, building upon five consecutive months of sales increases. Forester remained the top performer by volume for the fourth month in a row with 15,479 vehicle sales and an increase of 29 percent over the same month in 2022. Crosstrek and Outback posted robust sales of 13,768 and 12,396 vehicle sales respectively, while Legacy sales remained strong with an 88 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

"Another month of sales growth is in the books thanks to the hard work that our Subaru retailers put into being More Than a Car Dealer," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect to see even more demand for the quality, safety and reliability of Subaru vehicles as we head into the holiday season and our annual Subaru Share the Love Event."

Carline

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

4,374

5,029

-13 %

51,255

51,051

0.4 %

BRZ

291

278

4.7 %

3,652

2,708

34.9 %

Crosstrek

13,768

13,635

.9 %

128,400

128,979

-0.5 %

Forester

15,479

11,954

29.5 %

121,824

91,359

33.4 %

Impreza

2,662

2,861

-6.9 %

29,826

25,490

17 %

Legacy

2,172

1,155

88.1 %

21,794

18,314

19 %

Outback

12,396

11,992

3.4 %

135,277

117,396

15.2 %

Solterra

1,210

0

0.0 %

6,973

0

0.0 %

WRX

1,420

1,664

-14.7 %

21,994

14,386

52.9 %

TOTAL

53,772

48,568

10.7 %

520,995

449,683

15.9 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager                               
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Also from this source

SUBARU TO ADOPT TESLA NORTH AMERICAN CHARGING STANDARD ON NORTH AMERICAN BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

SUBARU TO ADOPT TESLA NORTH AMERICAN CHARGING STANDARD ON NORTH AMERICAN BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that its parent company, Subaru Corporation, reached an agreement with Tesla, Inc. to adopt the North...
SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 BRZ SPORTS CAR

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 BRZ SPORTS CAR

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2024 BRZ rear-wheel drive sports car. With a rev-happy 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, precise ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Sales Reports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.