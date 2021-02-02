Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Best-ever January Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 46,400 vehicle sales for January 2021, a 0.25 percent increase compared to January 2020, and the best January in the history of the company.

"We are proud to report that Subaru of America, Inc. will start calendar year 2021 with an all-time January sales record, an accomplishment we could not have achieved without our dedicated retailers," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO. "January was particularly special for Subaru as we announced our continued commitment to helping those who are facing hunger by donating 100 million meals* to Feeding America."

January marked the ninth consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Crosstrek achieved its best January ever with 10,431 vehicle sales. Outback posted a 3.6 percent increase, while WRX/STI posted an 11.2 percent increase compared to January 2020. BRZ sales for January 2021 increased 45.5 percent compared to the same month in 2020. In addition, 13,207 Forester SUVs were delivered in January, making it the top carline by volume.

"We exceeded our sales target for January and look forward to continuing the momentum in the coming months," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "From our award-winning vehicle line-up, consumers were particularly drawn to the Outback, Forester and Crosstrek, three SUVs that offer safety and reliability ideal for navigating winter weather."

Carline Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD Forester 13,207 13,209 -0.0% Impreza 2,771 3,978 -30.3% WRX/STI 1,555 1,399 11.2% Ascent 4,743 5,606 -15.4% Legacy 1,746 2,471 -29.3% Outback 11,784 11,379 3.6% BRZ 163 112 45.5% Crosstrek 10,431 8,131 28.3% TOTAL 46,400 46,285 0.25%

In January, Subaru of America, Inc., joined by its two regional independent distributors, Subaru of New England and Subaru Distributors Corp., announced its continued commitment to supporting people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping provide an additional 100 million meals* to Feeding America®. This donation is double the automaker's April 2020 donation, in which they helped provide 50 million meals to the hunger-relief organization. Furthermore, participating Subaru retailers nationwide have made supplemental donations to their local Feeding America member food banks, currently totaling an additional 5.7 million meals* to those in need, totaling 105 million meals donated from Subaru. To learn more or contribute, visit: Feeding America.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

