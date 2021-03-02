Subaru of America, Inc. Reports February Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 48,300 vehicle sales for February 2021, a 6.6 percent decrease compared to the February sales record set in 2020 (51,695). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 94,700, a 3.4 percent decline compared to the same period in 2020.

"In February, Mother Nature brought us a multitude of challenges; however, we are proud of the ways our dedicated network of retailers, distributors and employees persevered," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "As we head into Spring, we expect even stronger demand for our award-winning lineup of exceptional products."

February marked the tenth consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Crosstrek achieved its best February ever with 10,691 vehicle sales, an increase of 29 percent compared to February 2020. BRZ sales for February 2021 increased 7.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020. In addition, 13,482 Forester SUVs were delivered in February, making it the top carline by volume.



Also in February, Subaru announced that its 2021 vehicle lineup offers nine TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), five TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards and four TOP SAFETY PICK awards. With a total of nine IIHS awards, Subaru is tied for the most awards earned by an individual brand.

"Subaru retailers continue to rise to the challenge and deliver strong results in a difficult marketplace," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Our vehicles earned significant recognition this month, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) naming nine Subaru vehicles as TOP SAFETY PICK awards and giving Subaru the distinction of having more IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand since 2013."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 13,482 16,458 -18.1% 26,689 29,667 -10.0% Impreza 2,708 3,916 -30.9% 5,479 7,894 -30.6% WRX/STI 1,721 1,787 -3.7% 3,276 3,186 2.8% Ascent 4,619 5,982 -22.8% 9,362 11,588 -19.2% Legacy 2,234 2,434 -8.2% 3,980 4,905 -18.9% Outback 12,666 12,665 0.0% 24,450 24,044 1.7% BRZ 179 166 7.8% 342 278 23.0% Crosstrek 10,691 8,287 29.0% 21,122 16,418 28.7% TOTAL 48,300 51,695 -6.6% 94,700 97,980 -3.4%

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States.

