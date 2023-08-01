SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS JULY 2023 SALES INCREASE OF 21 PERCENT

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 13:14 ET

  • July marks 12 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 12 consecutive months of increased sales with 50,389 vehicles sold for July 2023, a 21 percent increase compared with July 2022 (41,536). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 354,481, a 16 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Continue Reading
Subaru of America, Inc. Reports July 2023 Sales Increase of 21 Percent
Subaru of America, Inc. Reports July 2023 Sales Increase of 21 Percent

"July was another strong month, with a double-digit sales increase compared to July 2022," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "The credit goes to our dedicated network of retailers, employees and distributor partners whose efforts have led us to achieve our 12th consecutive month of sales growth – an exciting milestone for all of us at Subaru."

In July, Forester was the top performer by volume with 14,504 vehicle sales and an increase of 87 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales posted a 44 percent increase in July, while BRZ increased by 36 percent compared to July 2022. Legacy and Impreza sales increased by 35 and 26 percent, respectively, compared to July 2022. Year to date, WRX posted a 98 percent increase, while the BRZ carline posted an increase of 49 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

"We're closing July with another month of consecutive sales growth and poised to continue the momentum as we head into late summer," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "July also marked the return of Forester to the top of the sales list among our strong collection of adventure-ready vehicles. Enthusiasm for our Wilderness models – available in Outback, Forester and, coming soon, Crosstrek – remains exceptionally high as car buyers plan their next adventure."

Carline

Jul-23

Jul-22

% Chg

Jul-23

Jul-22

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

4,281

4,489

-4.6 %

37,422

35,420

5.6 %

BRZ

311

228

36.4 %

2,823

1,891

49.3 %

Crosstrek

11,241

14,076

-20.1 %

87,371

84,126

3.9 %

Forester

14,504

7,737

87.5 %

75,814

58,674

29.2 %

Impreza

2,800

2,228

25.7 %

22,091

16,554

33.5 %

Legacy

2,170

1,610

34.8 %

14,130

13,945

1.3 %

Outback

12,430

8,638

43.9 %

93,833

85,979

9.1 %

Solterra

758

0

0.0 %

3,730

0

0.0 %

WRX

1,894

2,530

-25.1 %

17,267

8,742

97.5 %

TOTAL

50,389

41,536

21.3 %

354,481

305,331

16.1 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]  

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager                                
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]  

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Also from this source

SUBARU SUPPORTS NEARLY HALF A MILLION STUDENTS IN HIGH-NEEDS SCHOOLS THROUGH SUBARU LOVES LEARNING INITIATIVE

NEW SUBARU CREATIVE CELEBRATES ACCESS TO THE OUTDOORS FOR ALL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.