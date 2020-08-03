Subaru Of America, Inc. Reports July Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 51,458 vehicle sales for July 2020, a 20 percent decrease compared with record July 2019. These results reflect the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding economic recovery. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 318,572, a 21 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

July marked the third consecutive month of 50,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. As the top performing carline by volume, Forester sales increased 4 percent in July 2020 compared with the same month a year ago. WRX/STI posted a 6 percent increase, while BRZ posted a nearly 60 percent increase compared to July 2019.

"Given our low supply of key models such as Forester, Outback, Crosstrek and Ascent, overall, we were extremely pleased with our sales results which were delivered by our retailers, who are also persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our retailers' proven commitment to caring for and retaining our owners was reaffirmed in July when J.D. Power awarded Subaru with the Best Brand Loyalty in the automotive industry for the second consecutive year."

"We are pleased with the results and the stellar efforts of our retailers given the inventory available for July," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Our manufacturing facilities are now fully ramped up and the delivery of Subaru vehicles to our retailers will significantly improve in August so we can better support the demand from our customers."

Carline Jul-20 Jul-19 % Chg Jul-20 Jul-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 15,313 14,731 4.0% 101,173 100,950 0.2% Impreza 4,259 6,225 -31.6% 22,879 35,913 -36.3% WRX/STI 1,845 1,732 6.5% 12,178 14,106 -13.7% Ascent 6,075 7,296 -16.7% 37,472 47,404 -21.0% Legacy 2,629 3,244 -19.0% 14,530 20,670 -29.7% Outback 12,158 18,428 -34.0% 74,467 112,139 -33.6% BRZ 266 167 59.3% 1,228 1,707 -28.1% Crosstrek 8,913 12,283 -27.4% 54,645 70,742 -22.8% TOTAL 51,458 64,106 -19.7% 318,572 403,631 -21.1%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

