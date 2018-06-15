Subaru Of America, Inc. Sells First All-New 3-Row Ascent® SUV

Sommer's Subaru delivered the first all-new 2019 Ascent to long-time Subaru owner, Samantha Ernest of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, who was accompanied by her two sons, Caden and Oliver, and their Boston Terrier, Brewer. Ernest and her sons were greeted by retail facility owners Don and Wally Sommer and their staff, along with Mark Schreiber, district sales manager from SOA to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Don Sommers said, "Samantha is a two-time Subaru owner. She bought her first Subaru from me in 2006, and in 2008 she bought a Tribeca. She's been patiently waiting for the Ascent ‒ and following it for a year-and-a-half."

For Ernest, one of the primary features that drew her to the Ascent is the third-row seating configuration. "My husband, Pat Henderson, and I have two active little boys," said Samantha Ernest. "They love sports, so we're always running them to Taekwondo, swimming or team sports with their friends. One of the reasons I wanted this new SUV is because it has the third row. Now that they're getting a bit older and have more friends, I need more room," Ernest continued.

As a gift from Sommer's Subaru and SOA in recognition of her historic purchase, Ernest was presented with the new SUBARU STARLINK™ Entertainment Anywhere kit that includes two 9.7-inch Apple iPad® models, two Harman Kardon® Bluetooth® headphones and two OtterBox® cases. Subaru designed the versatile kit for busy families to stay connected and entertained while in their Subaru or wherever their travels take them.

Sommer's Subaru is a family-owned business that has been selling Subaru vehicles since 1997, according to Wally Sommer, who owns the retail store, along with his brother, Don Sommer. The retail location started off selling approximately 300 vehicles a year, and is now selling over 2,000 vehicles annually. Wally's son, Grant, and Don's daughter, Elizabeth, are also employees. Sommer's Subaru is active in the local community and works with Big Sisters Big Brothers of America and Portal Inc. as part of its Subaru Love Promise community commitment.

The 2019 Ascent is the biggest Subaru ever built. Expanding on renowned Subaru strengths, the Ascent delivers an unparalleled driving experience with a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of new safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. The Ascent is priced from $31,995 and is on sale now.

The new SUBARU STARLINK Entertainment Anywhere kit is a great fit for families in the all-new 2019 Ascent, the first Subaru model to offer an in-vehicle WI-FI hotspot. Additional 2019 Subaru models will be WI-FI capable including the all-new Forester. The Entertainment Anywhere Kit is available at Subaru retail facilities and has an MSRP of $970.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours.

