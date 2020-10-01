Subaru of America Reports All-Time Record September Sales and Best Sales Month of 2020

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 60,103 vehicle sales for September 2020, a 16 percent increase compared with September 2019. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 436,560, a 17 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019. September marked the first month of 60,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker since December 2019.

As the top performing carline by volume, Outback sales increased 51 percent in September 2020 compared with the same month a year ago. Outback and Forester models achieved their best September ever. Crosstrek sales for September 2020 increased 0.5 percent over the same month in 2019 and marked the best month of 2020 for the carline. BRZ posted a 126 percent increase, while WRX/STI posted 47 percent increase in September. In addition, the 3-row Ascent SUV and Legacy sedan, posted 8 percent and 18 percent increases over September 2019, respectively.

"September was a standout month at Subaru, and thanks to our retailers, it was our best-ever September and best month of 2020," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This has been a challenging year for us all, but the success we have seen this month gives me hope and excitement for a strong fourth quarter."

"For the first time since February, we achieved a 'best-ever monthly result' in September," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "The all-new Outback led the way for our award-winning vehicle line-up, and our exceptional retailer network benefited from improved inventory availability."

Carline Sep-20 Sep-19 % Chg Sep-20 Sep-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 15,648 13,421 16.6% 134,082 131,447 2.0% Impreza 4,622 5,861 -21.1% 32,155 49,293 -34.8% WRX/STI 2,040 1,385 47.3% 15,436 17,367 -11.1% Ascent 5,744 5,319 8.0% 49,835 60,042 -17.0% Legacy 2,825 2,386 18.4% 20,036 26,177 -23.5% Outback 17,023 11,281 50.9% 106,346 140,530 -24.3% BRZ 251 111 126.1% 1,746 1,976 -11.6% Crosstrek 11,950 11,895 0.5% 76,924 98,497 -21.9% TOTAL 60,103 51,659 16.4% 436,560 525,329 -16.9%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

