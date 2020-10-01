Subaru of America Reports All-Time Record September Sales and Best Sales Month of 2020
Oct 01, 2020, 14:39 ET
- Record September – monthly sales increase 16 percent over September 2019
- Best-ever September for Outback and Forester
- Best month of 2020 for Crosstrek
- First month of 60,000+ vehicle sales in 2020
Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 60,103 vehicle sales for September 2020, a 16 percent increase compared with September 2019. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 436,560, a 17 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019. September marked the first month of 60,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker since December 2019.
As the top performing carline by volume, Outback sales increased 51 percent in September 2020 compared with the same month a year ago. Outback and Forester models achieved their best September ever. Crosstrek sales for September 2020 increased 0.5 percent over the same month in 2019 and marked the best month of 2020 for the carline. BRZ posted a 126 percent increase, while WRX/STI posted 47 percent increase in September. In addition, the 3-row Ascent SUV and Legacy sedan, posted 8 percent and 18 percent increases over September 2019, respectively.
"September was a standout month at Subaru, and thanks to our retailers, it was our best-ever September and best month of 2020," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This has been a challenging year for us all, but the success we have seen this month gives me hope and excitement for a strong fourth quarter."
"For the first time since February, we achieved a 'best-ever monthly result' in September," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "The all-new Outback led the way for our award-winning vehicle line-up, and our exceptional retailer network benefited from improved inventory availability."
|
Carline
|
Sep-20
|
Sep-19
|
% Chg
|
Sep-20
|
Sep-19
|
% Chg
|
MTD
|
MTD
|
MTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Forester
|
15,648
|
13,421
|
16.6%
|
134,082
|
131,447
|
2.0%
|
Impreza
|
4,622
|
5,861
|
-21.1%
|
32,155
|
49,293
|
-34.8%
|
WRX/STI
|
2,040
|
1,385
|
47.3%
|
15,436
|
17,367
|
-11.1%
|
Ascent
|
5,744
|
5,319
|
8.0%
|
49,835
|
60,042
|
-17.0%
|
Legacy
|
2,825
|
2,386
|
18.4%
|
20,036
|
26,177
|
-23.5%
|
Outback
|
17,023
|
11,281
|
50.9%
|
106,346
|
140,530
|
-24.3%
|
BRZ
|
251
|
111
|
126.1%
|
1,746
|
1,976
|
-11.6%
|
Crosstrek
|
11,950
|
11,895
|
0.5%
|
76,924
|
98,497
|
-21.9%
|
TOTAL
|
60,103
|
51,659
|
16.4%
|
436,560
|
525,329
|
-16.9%
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
