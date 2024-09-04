SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS AUGUST SALES UP 11.8 PERCENT; CROSSTREK POSTS ALL-TIME MONTHLY SALES RECORD

25 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

Best-ever August for Solterra

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 63,053 vehicle sales for August 2024, an increase of 11.8 percent compared with August 2023 (56,407). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 437,198 a 6.4 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "August marked our 25th consecutive month of growth thanks to Subaru retailers nationwide. Their dedication to being a trusted partner in the vehicle journey remains an important part of keeping our customers satisfied, whether it is for someone purchasing their first Subaru or returning for their next."

In August, Crosstrek achieved its best sales month of all time with 20,396 vehicles sold (surpassing the record of 16,092 set in September 2022), a 47 percent increase compared to August 2023. Outback was the second-highest selling carline in August with 16,435 vehicles sold. Forester had strong demand with 13,456 vehicles sold, but was down year over year as production ramps up to full capacity, and Solterra continued to see sales growth, achieving its best August ever, up 55 percent over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "This summer season continued to see success with our strong lineup connecting with all types of customers looking for safe and reliable vehicles. Crosstrek, in particular, achieved its best sales month ever, becoming the right match for a steadily growing number of Subaru owners."

Carline Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,630 4,860 -4.7 % 36,805 42,282 -12.9 % BRZ 347 268 29.5 % 2,032 3,091 -34.3 % Crosstrek 20,396 13,920 46.5 % 115,214 101,291 13.8 % Forester 13,456 15,294 -12 % 116,987 91,108 28.4 % Impreza 3,166 2,205 43.6 % 20,636 24,296 -15.1 % Legacy 1,654 2,765 -40.2 % 12,903 16,895 -23.6 % Outback 16,435 14,503 13.3 % 112,342 108,336 3.7 % Solterra 1,417 915 54.9 % 8,063 4,645 73.6 % WRX 1,552 1,677 -7.5 % 12,216 18,944 -35.5 % TOTAL 63,053 56,407 11.8 % 437,198 410,888 6.4 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

