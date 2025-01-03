SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS DECEMBER SALES UP 7.1 PERCENT; 2024 YEAR-END SALES UP 5.6 PERCENT

December sales up 7.1 percent

Full year of monthly sales increases and 29 consecutive months of sales growth

Crosstrek and Solterra achieve best-ever December and best year ever

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 29 consecutive months of increased sales with 61,871 vehicles sold in December 2024, a 7.1 percent increase compared with December 2023 (57,764). Subaru ended calendar year 2024 with 667,725 vehicle sales, a 5.6 percent increase compared with calendar year 2023.

Subaru of America, Inc. reported 29 consecutive months of increased sales with 61,871 vehicles sold in December 2024. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 29 consecutive months of increased sales with 61,871 vehicles sold in December 2024, a 7.1 percent increase compared with December 2023 (57,764). Subaru ended calendar year 2024 with 667,725 vehicle sales, a 5.6 percent increase compared with calendar year 2023. For calendar year 2024, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume, achieving its best year ever with 181,811 vehicle sales (+14 percent).

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "In a true team effort, our dedicated retailers, distributors, team members, and parent company, Subaru Corporation, came together to make the goals we set for 2024 a reality. There is no doubt our high standards for quality, reliability, and safety contributed to another successful year. Our commitment to the Subaru Love Promise, including our annual Subaru Share the Love Event, resulted in millions of dollars donated to charitable organizations that make a profound difference in communities nationwide and epitomize what can be accomplished when we trust in one another."

For calendar year 2024, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume, achieving its best year ever with 181,811 vehicle sales (+14 percent). Forester was the highest-selling carline in December and closed out the year with 175,521 vehicle sales (+15 percent), and Outback achieved 168,771 annual sales (+4 percent) in 2024. In its second full year of sales, the Solterra EV continued to grow with its best December ever and best year ever, resulting in 12,447 vehicle sales (+40 percent).

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "I'd love to thank everyone who played a role in making 2024 another strong year of sales growth. We are eager to continue delivering on our priority of producing quality vehicles for our customers as even more of them join the Subaru family, and our ever-expanding lineup of vehicles will be ready for the adventures that lie ahead in 2025."

Carline Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,675 4,996 -6.4 % 56,286 60,543 -7 % BRZ 337 273 23.4 % 3,345 4,188 -20.1 % Crosstrek 17,088 15,799 8.2 % 181,811 159,193 14.2 % Forester 17,149 15,653 9.6 % 175,521 152,566 15.1 % Impreza 3,099 2,523 22.8 % 31,366 34,719 -9.7 % Legacy 1,676 1,878 -10.8 % 19,591 25,510 -23.2 % Outback 14,885 14,304 4.1 % 168,771 161,814 4.3 % Solterra 1,165 956 21.9 % 12,447 8,872 40.3 % WRX 1,797 1,382 30 % 18,587 24,681 -24.7 % TOTAL 61,871 57,764 7.1 % 667,725 632,086 5.6 %

December sales were supported by the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event where the automaker donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, or the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 local charities. Retailers could also select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. In the program's 17th consecutive year, Subaru and its retailers aimed to achieve the philanthropic milestone of over $320 million in cumulative donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008. Final 2024 Share the Love Event donation results are expected in March.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.