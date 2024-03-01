SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS FEBRUARY 2024 SALES INCREASE

February sales up 3.1 percent

19 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth

Forester remains top seller – up 48 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 47,189 vehicle sales for February 2024, a 3.1 percent increase compared with February 2023 (45,790). February also marked the 19th consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru's lineup of vehicles continued to impress in February thanks to the hard work of our retailers and their commitment to delivering an exceptional purchase and service experience. Four Subaru vehicles also continued to be recognized for their safety by IIHS, with the 2024 Ascent earning a 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ ranking and the Impreza, Outback, and Solterra continuing their streak of being named an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK."

Forester was once again the top performer by volume with 14,882 vehicle sales, a 48 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Crosstrek sales followed closely behind, with 12,553 vehicles sold in February, and Outback sales also remained strong, with 10,412 vehicles sold.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "February closed on a high note, adding another notch to our sales streak with 19 months of year-over-year increases. We are also proud of the recent recognition by Consumer Reports as the 2024 best mainstream automotive brand for the second year in a row. This, combined with our retailer's commitment to their local communities, makes Subaru a brand that customers can rely on."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 3,791 4,406 -13.9 % 7,509 8,988 -16.5 % BRZ 243 368 -33.9 % 493 700 -29.6 % Crosstrek 12,553 14,816 -15.3 % 23,878 27,522 -13.2 % Forester 14,882 10,030 48.4 % 27,501 20,144 36.5 % Impreza 2,343 2,591 -9.6 % 4,598 5,042 -8.8 % Legacy 1,248 1,526 -18.2 % 2,740 2,796 -2 % Outback 10,412 9,108 14.3 % 21,712 19,524 11.2 % Solterra 322 347 -7.2 % 701 846 -17.1 % WRX 1,395 2,598 -46.3 % 2,567 4,604 -44.2 % TOTAL 47,189 45,790 3.1 % 91,699 90,166 1.7 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

