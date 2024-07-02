SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JUNE and Q2 2024 SALES

First half sales increase six percent

CAMDEN, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 55,228 vehicle sales for June 2024, a 0.1 percent increase compared with June 2023 (55,168). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 322,443, a six percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Subaru of America's retailers nationwide went above and beyond in June to overcome unexpected challenges, working closely with SOA's corporate teams to deliver the twenty-third consecutive month of sales increases. For the second month in a row, Outback was the top seller with 16,853 vehicles sold, followed closely by Crosstrek, which had its best June ever with 15,132 vehicles sold, a 9.6 percent increase over the same month in 2023.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru retailers nationwide went above and beyond in June to overcome unexpected challenges, working closely with our corporate teams to deliver the twenty-third consecutive month of sales increases. Last month was also notable for the release of our annual Corporate Impact Report, detailing the results of our ongoing Subaru Love Promise initiatives and commitment to being More Than a Car Company®."

Forester also had a strong showing with 11,108 vehicles sold, a 4.1 percent increase over June 2023. Solterra also achieved its best June ever, up 115 percent over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The first half of 2024 reaffirmed the demand for Subaru's growing lineup and the importance of our commitment to safety and longevity. The strong partnership we have with our retailers helped ensure that customers could continue turning to Subaru as a trusted brand this June, and we look forward to even more people finding the right vehicle for their adventures as we roll into summer."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,020 5,889 -14.8 % 27,955 33,141 -15.7 % BRZ 243 382 -36.4 % 1,414 2,512 -43.7 % Crosstrek 15,132 13,802 9.6 % 79,500 76,130 4.4 % Forester 11,108 10,669 4.1 % 92,849 61,310 51.4 % Impreza 2,464 2,954 -16.6 % 14,892 19,291 -22.8 % Legacy 1,840 2,347 -21.6 % 9,450 11,960 -21 % Outback 16,853 16,225 3.9 % 81,703 81,403 0.4 % Solterra 1,236 574 115.3 % 5,385 2,972 81.2 % WRX 1,332 2,326 -42.7 % 9,295 15,373 -39.5 % TOTAL 55,228 55,168 0.1 % 322,443 304,092 6 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

