SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS MARCH SALES UP 15.2 PERCENT

All-time sales record for Forester

Q1 2024 sales up 6.7 percent

20 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

Best-ever March for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 61,297 vehicle sales for March 2024, a 15.2 percent increase compared with March 2023 (53,213). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 152,996, a 6.7 percent increase compared to Q1 2023. March marked the 20th consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

Subaru of America reports March sales increase, all-time sales record for Forester and best-ever March for Crosstrek. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. reports March 2024 sales up 15.2 percent compared with March 2023, along with year-to-date sales increase of 6.7 percent compared to Q1 2023. The Forester model set an all-time sales record, and Crosstrek achieved its best March ever.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Thanks to our retailers' dedication to being 'More Than a Car Dealer' we've reached our 20th month of consecutive sales increases, all while upholding our collective commitment to the Subaru Love Promise®. Our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction sets the standard for what customers expect. Just as our vehicles have continued to set the standard for safety, reliability, and adventure-ready capabilities."

In March, Forester achieved its best sales month of all time with 21,045 vehicles sold, a 105 percent increase compared to March 2023. Crosstrek also continued to have a strong showing, achieving its best March ever with 14,527 vehicle sales. Outback sales followed closely behind, with 13,501 vehicles sold.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Car buyers preparing for warmer days and outdoor adventures have been enthusiastic about our wide range of vehicles, including Wilderness models which highlight additional capabilities alongside the safety standards Subaru vehicles are known for. Forester, which comes available in Wilderness trim, achieved its best sales month of all time, a testament to its continued popularity in a competitive segment."

Carline March-24 March-23 % Chg March-24 March-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,174 5,794 -10.7 % 12,683 14,782 -14.2 % BRZ 273 285 -4.2 % 766 985 -22.2 % Crosstrek 14,527 14,040 3.5 % 38,405 41,562 -7.6 % Forester 21,045 10,264 105 % 48,546 30,408 59.7 % Impreza 2,836 3,802 -25.4 % 7,434 8,844 -15.9 % Legacy 1,658 2,265 -26.8 % 4,398 5,061 -13.1 % Outback 13,501 13,245 1.9 % 35,213 32,769 7.5 % Solterra 446 513 -13.1 % 1,147 1,359 -15.6 % WRX 1,837 3,005 -38.9 % 4,404 7,609 -42.1 % TOTAL 61,297 53,213 15.2 % 152,996 143,379 6.7 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.