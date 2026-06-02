SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS MAY 2026 SALES UP 10.4 PERCENT

Forester remains top seller for fifth consecutive month

Best May ever for Crosstrek

Best month ever for hybrid and electric vehicle sales

CAMDEN, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 57,748 vehicle sales for May 2026, a 10.4 percent increase compared to the previous year. Forester sales remained strong, making it the volume leader for the fifth month in a row, and the Subaru family of hybrid and electric vehicles also made a growing contribution to sales, accounting for nearly 25 percent of vehicles sold.

Subaru built momentum guiding customers toward vehicles that deliver affordability, reliability, safety, and capability. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. reported 57,748 vehicle sales for May 2026, a 10.4 percent increase compared to the previous year. Forester sales remained strong, making it the volume leader for the fifth month in a row, and the Subaru family of hybrid and electric vehicles also made a growing contribution to sales, accounting for nearly 25 percent of vehicles sold.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru retailers continued to build momentum in May, guiding customers toward vehicles that deliver the affordability, reliability, safety, and capability they value most. As we head into the summer road trip season, demand is strengthening across our lineup, reflecting the trust customers place in our vehicles. From our versatile gas, hybrid, and growing portfolio of EVs, Subaru is helping drivers explore more with the people that matter most to them."

Following Forester's top-seller position with 19,577 vehicles sold, Crosstrek achieved its best May ever, selling 17,409 vehicles, and Outback numbers continued to grow with 11,258 vehicles sold. Hybrid models of Crosstrek and Forester combined for the best-ever month of hybrid sales, and Trailseeker and Uncharted contributed to another best-ever month of Subaru EV sales, with Uncharted reaching 1,270 vehicles sold in just its second month of sales.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Our retailers built strong connections with customers last month, helping more drivers find vehicles that fit their lifestyles, budgets, and everyday needs. We saw continued strength from Forester, and record performance from Crosstrek and from our electric vehicle lineup, driven by the success of Uncharted and Trailseeker. Together with our retailers, we remain focused on delivering vehicles that meet customers' needs today while inspiring confidence for the road ahead."

Carline May-26 May-25 % Chg May-26 May-25 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 3,293 3,547 -7.2 % 15,940 18,384 -13.3 % BRZ 255 326 -21.8 % 1,341 1,459 -8.1 % Crosstrek 17,409 15,793 10.2 % 71,573 74,340 -3.7 % Forester 19,577 15,434 26.8 % 91,566 84,629 8.2 % Impreza 1,577 2,457 -35.8 % 6,933 12,923 -46.4 % Legacy 90 1,793 -94.9 % 2,125 9,469 -77.6 % Outback 11,258 11,214 0.4 % 48,884 62,649 -21.9 % Solterra 750 1,246 -39.8 % 4,919 5,326 -7.6 % Trailseeker 1,074 0 0 % 1,483 0 0 % Uncharted 1,270 0 0 % 1,792 0 0 % WRX 1,195 482 147.9 % 5,875 6,081 -3.4 % TOTAL 57,748 52,292 10.4 % 252,431 275,260 -8.3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.