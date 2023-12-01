SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS NOVEMBER 2023 SALES UP 6.4 PERCENT

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

  • 16 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth
  • Year-to-date sales up 14.9 percent
  • Best-ever November for Crosstrek
  • Forester top seller for fifth consecutive month – up 64 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 16 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,327 vehicles sold for November 2023, a 6.4 percent increase compared with November 2022 (50,138). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 574,322, a 14.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Continue Reading
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 16 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,327 vehicles sold for November 2023, a 6.4 percent increase compared with November 2022 (50,138). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 574,322, a 14.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 16 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,327 vehicles sold for November 2023, a 6.4 percent increase compared with November 2022 (50,138). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 574,322, a 14.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"We are geared up to end the year on a high note, achieving sixteen consecutive months of sales increases and continuing to offer the safety, reliability, and adventure that customers are looking for," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "And now through Tuesday, January 2, 2024, there are even more reasons to choose Subaru thanks to our Subaru Share the Love® Event. With the help of our retailers, we're proud to be donating $300 to car buyers' choice of charity, helping them give back to deserving organizations across the country*."

Last month, Crosstrek achieved its best November ever with sales of 14,994. Forester remained the top performer by volume for the fifth month in a row with 15,089 vehicle sales and an increase of 64 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales also remained strong with 12,233 vehicles sold in November.

"Enthusiasm for Subaru vehicles remains high and has helped us put another month of consecutive sales growth under our belts," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Car buyers have a lot to look forward to, including the 2025 Forester which we recently debuted at the LA Auto Show. We're excited for the spring availability of that sixth-generation SUV offering the most advanced features, modern design, and improved ride comfort in its history."

Carline

Nov-23

Nov-22

% Chg

Nov-23

Nov-22

% Chg

MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

4,292

5,673

-24.3 %

55,547

56,724

-2.1 %

BRZ

263

312

-15.7 %

3,915

3,020

29.6 %

Crosstrek

14,994

12,672

18.3 %

143,394

141,651

1.2 %

Forester

15,089

9,211

63.8 %

136,913

100,570

36.1 %

Impreza

2,370

2,861

-17.2 %

32,196

28,351

13.6 %

Legacy

1,838

2,166

-15.1 %

23,632

20,480

15.4 %

Outback

12,233

15,069

-18.8 %

147,510

132,465

11.4 %

Solterra

943

94

903.2 %

7,916

94

8321.3 %

WRX

1,305

2,080

-37.3 %

23,299

16,466

41.5 %

TOTAL

53,327

50,138

6.4 %

574,322

499,821

14.9 %

As year-end approaches, the Subaru Share the Love® Event has returned for its 16th consecutive year. The philanthropic event runs from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, at more than 630 retailers nationwide. For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any participating Subaru retailer, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of returning national charity beneficiaries; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)Make-A-Wish®Meals on Wheels America, or the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 local charities.* Retailers can select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its retailers are aiming to donate more than $285 million to national and hometown charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager   
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Also from this source

SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2025 FORESTER SUV WITH NEW STYLING, SAFETY AND IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2025 FORESTER SUV WITH NEW STYLING, SAFETY AND IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

Subaru of America, Inc. today revealed the all-new 2025 Forester at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. The sixth-generation SUV offers the most advanced ...
SUBARU OF AMERICA SETS $29 MILLION GOAL FOR 2023 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT

SUBARU OF AMERICA SETS $29 MILLION GOAL FOR 2023 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced its newest national advertising campaign and increased donation goal of $29 million for the 2023 Subaru Share ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Sales Reports

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.