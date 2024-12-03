SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS RECORD NOVEMBER 2024 SALES

28 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

Record November - monthly sales up 8.2 percent

Best-ever November for Crosstrek and Solterra

Year-to-date sales up 5.5 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 57,690 vehicle sales for November 2024, an increase of 8.2 percent compared with November 2023 (53,327). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 605,854, a 5.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "During this time of year we are especially grateful for the efforts of our retailers to grow the Subaru family while giving back through the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. We also appreciate that Subaru continues to be recognized among the top automotive brands for overall driving experience, handling, ride comfort, and much more. Together, this demonstrates our commitment to building great cars while supporting our customers and the communities where they live."

Crosstrek achieved its best November ever with 16,948 vehicles sold, a 13 percent increase compared to November 2023, and its fifth month in a row as the top performer by volume. Forester was the second-highest selling carline in November with 14,843 vehicles sold, and Outback sales increased to 14,004 vehicles sold. Solterra also continued to see sales growth, achieving its best November ever, up 13 percent over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "We're proud to celebrate our best November ever and to ensure that throughout the holiday season, the needs of our customers are being met by prioritizing quality, safety, and reliability. Our vehicle lineup, including Crosstrek and Forester, comfortably fits the needs of more and more drivers. We look forward to closing out the year successfully and to welcoming in a great New Year with our Subaru family."

Carline Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,595 4,292 7.1 % 51,611 55,547 -7.1 % BRZ 320 263 21.7 % 3,008 3,915 -23.2 % Crosstrek 16,948 14,994 13 % 164,723 143,394 14.9 % Forester 14,843 15,089 -1.6 % 158,372 136,913 15.7 % Impreza 2,693 2,370 13.6 % 28,267 32,196 -12.2 % Legacy 1,612 1,838 -12.3 % 17,915 23,632 -24.2 % Outback 14,004 12,233 14.5 % 153,886 147,510 4.3 % Solterra 1,067 943 13.2 % 11,282 7,916 42.5 % WRX 1,608 1,305 23.2 % 16,790 23,299 -27.9 % TOTAL 57,690 53,327 8.2 % 605,854 574,322 5.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

