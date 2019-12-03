Subaru of America Reports Record November Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 56,893 vehicle sales for November 2019, a 0.2 percent increase compared to November 2018. The company also reported year-to-date sales of 637,753 vehicles, a 3.6 percent gain compared to the same period in 2018.

November marked the 69th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Ascent and Forester sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best November ever. Ascent posted a 28.1 percent increase, while Forester posted a 2 percent increase compared to November 2018. Impreza achieved an increase of 3.7 percent over the same month a year ago.

"Our November results exemplify the hard work and tireless efforts of our retailers to move Subaru toward achieving our year-end business goals," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "With our twelfth annual Subaru Share the Love Event underway, we are proud to be a car company that delivers strong business results while giving back to our local communities, both during and beyond the holiday season."

"Mother Nature made the final few days of November a challenge, but we are pleased to finish with an increase for the month," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As we head into December, Subaru is well-positioned that 2019 will be our 11th consecutive record year in a row."

Moving into the final month of the year, the Subaru Share the Love Event will run through January 2, 2020. Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. In addition to the four national charity partners, Subaru retailers across the country have selected 695 local charitable organizations to support during this year's Subaru Share the Love Event.

Furthering the optimism around the brand, four Subaru models recently earned 2020 Residual Value Awards from ALG, the analytics division of TrueCar Inc. and the industry benchmark for projecting future vehicle values and depreciation data.

Crosstrek - Best Subcompact Utility

Forester - Best Compact Utility

Impreza - Best Compact Car

WRX - Best Sports Car

The 2020 ALG Residual Value Awards recognize vehicles in 27 segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) after a three-year period. Based on 2020 model year, winners are chosen through a careful analysis of each segment, historical vehicle performance and industry trends, while factoring in quality, production levels relative to demand, pricing and marketing strategies. Earning four awards this year, Subaru has now captured a total of forty-one ALG Residual Value Awards since 2010.

