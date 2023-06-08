SUBARU OF AMERICA RETURNS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF SUBIEEVENTS ENTHUSIAST SERIES

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

Fan-Focused Nationwide Events Kick Off in Mid-June and Run through October

CAMDEN, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced the return of the annual SubieEvents enthusiast series, which will kick off the 2023 season on June 11, at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT. Subaru is once again the presenting sponsor of the SubieEvents series, taking place in seven cities across the country and featuring thousands of Subaru vehicles, competitions, interactive experiences, giveaways, exclusive vendors, and activities for the whole family.

SubieEvents presented by Subaru of America, Inc. welcome enthusiasts as well as their pets to events showcasing Subaru Motorsports USA vehicles and more.
Thousands of Subaru enthusiasts gather at Boxerfest, one of seven SubieEvents taking place across the country from June through October, 2023.

Events will include opportunities for fans to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses and test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, as well as Subaru Motorsports rally cars and Gymkhana display models. Each event will also feature an All-Subaru Car Show for participants (registration required) and spectators to enjoy.

"The SubieEvents gatherings are among the most unique experiences where Subaru fans can celebrate together – all laid out in a one million-plus square foot event presence traveling across the country and featuring thousands of Subarus," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "We're inviting owners and admirers to show off their cars, see other amazing vehicles in action, and connect with other Subie enthusiasts like never before!"

Vehicles on-site will include Ken Block's #43 2007 WRX STI, Bucky Lasek's #81 2013 Rallycross car, numerous vintage, performance, and lifestyle vehicles, as well as the latest BRZ and WRX models, the all-new Crosstrek Wilderness, plus new surprises as the event series progresses.

The full schedule of the 2023 SubieEvents series includes:

Date

Event

Location

6/11/23

Wicked Big Meet

Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT

7/23/23

Subiefest California

Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA

7/30/23

Big Northwest

Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

8/20/23

Boxerfest

York Fairgrounds, York, PA

9/10/23

Subiefest Texas*

Lone Star Park, Dallas, TX

9/24/23

Subiefest Midwest

RT66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

10/7/23

Subiefest Florida

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

*Inaugural Texas Subaru Enthusiast Festival

In conjunction with the Subaru Loves Pets® pillar of the Subaru Love Promise®, the SubieEvents series will feature pet adoption opportunities in partnership with local pet organizations. Fans will also have the chance to purchase custom Subaru gear, create their own Subaru event stickers, test their skills on iRacing simulators, and so much more. SubieEvents partners include Blipshift, Pro-Skater Bucky Lasek, Crankshaftculture.com, Subaru Motors Finance, Subaru Certified Collision and Subaru Motorsports USA.

For more information and details on SubieEvents, visit subiefest.com and follow #Subiefest2023.

About Subaru of America, Inc. 
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager                                 
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

