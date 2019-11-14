Subaru Of America Shifts Efforts To Combat Childhood Hunger Into High Gear With 2019 Share The Love® Event Kickoff

In Camden County, there are more than 17,200 food insecure children. The 15,000 'KidzPacks' donation from Subaru marks a 125 percent increase compared to the automaker's 2018 donation and a new record for the most KidzPacks prepared and donated at one time.

"As we launch our annual Subaru Share the Love Event to support national and local charities, we wanted to once again show our dedication to those in our hometown," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We hope this special event and landmark KidzPack donation will have a positive impact on the children of Camden, giving them every advantage to grow and learn without hunger."

"We are thrilled to once again work with Subaru to help serve the nutritional needs of our youngest community members," said Fred C. Wasiak, President and CEO, Food Bank of South Jersey. "With this donation from Subaru, the Food Bank of South Jersey will be able to provide meals on a weekly basis to hundreds of children for an entire school year."

During the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event, running now through January 2, 2020, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America® and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers will also have the opportunity to add a local hometown charity for their customers to support and there will be no cap on the total donations each partnering charity can receive.

In addition to the SOA headquarters event, employees at Subaru regional offices and distribution centers throughout the U.S. partnered with local food banks and pantries to help feed neighbors in their respective communities.

To learn about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com



MWW PR

Subaru@mww.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

