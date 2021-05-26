Subaru Of America Supports Students Nationwide With AdoptAClassroom.org Partnership

AdoptAClassroom.org is a 501 (c)(3) organization that provides a platform to fund K-12 teachers and schools across the country, so they can purchase the supplies, materials, and tools needed to help their students learn and succeed. Together with participating Subaru retailers, the partnership will supply classrooms across the country with the school supplies vital to enhancing education for students nationwide.

"At Subaru, we are committed to ensuring that students have the resources they need to not only learn, but to bring the subjects to life, fostering real interest and intellectual growth in each young individual," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We're excited to work with AdoptAClassroom.org to make learning more accessible for all children and get them on the path to success."

Inadequate classroom resources threaten the success of schools. In fact, 92 percent of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase any school supplies for their children. Research indicates that use of hands-on learning materials in the classroom has a direct and positive impact on student achievement and future success in school and in life. Through the partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers will help schools nationwide secure the resources they deserve to succeed in school.

"We're so grateful for our new partner, Subaru, and for their dedication to helping us advance equity in education," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "It's been such a challenging year for K-12 schools. Our partnership with Subaru comes at a time when educators can use more support than ever before to make sure their students thrive."

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit http://www.subaru.com/loves-learning.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for PreK-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $50 million and supported 5.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

