Subaru of America's Alan Bethke Honored As Adweek Brand Genius

"On behalf of our incredibly capable and dedicated marketing team, and our trusted and talented agency partner, Carmichael Lynch, I am honored to accept the prestigious Brand Genius award from Adweek for Subaru for a second time," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru is a brand that means so much to so many, not just as the maker of their beloved cars, but as a source of adventure, safety, family fun, and support for the greater good. In essence, Subaru is a brand built on love. It has been my pleasure, and an honor, to work for Subaru and to join with our team and agency partners to drive the evolution of our Subaru brand forward, as we strive to be 'more than a car company.'"

Bethke joined Subaru in 2003 and assumed his current role as Senior Vice President of Marketing in 2013. Across almost two decades at Subaru, Bethke has spearheaded Subaru brand marketing as steward of the legendary Subaru "Love" campaign, which represents the heart of Subaru as a force for good in its communities. Bethke has guided the continued evolution of Subaru, and through award-winning advertising creative and dynamic strategy, has launched new models, increased consumer favorable opinion and led Subaru to record levels of brand and product awareness, market share and owner loyalty.

"Alan Bethke is a marketer of great distinction and is in good company as just one of three executives to whom we have given the Brand Genius Award to multiple times," said Lisa Granatstein, Chief Content Officer at Adweek. "In naming Alan as an award recipient, we also recognize the steady growth of the Subaru brand and the contributions of the entire Subaru creative team, whose hard work and creativity – particularly during the pandemic – helped secure this distinction."

Adweek's Brand Genius Awards, chosen annually by the magazine's senior editors and industry experts, recognize the principal leaders behind the boldest and most imaginative marketing efforts across 10 key business categories. While the achievements of each recipient vary, all honorees have demonstrated a willingness to break with convention. Bethke will be recognized alongside Adweek's class of 2021 honorees in a special issue of the magazine, and during Adweek's virtual Brandweek summit on September 20-24.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

