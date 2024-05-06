Subaru Raises $2.9M for Children Battling Critical Illnesses during 2023 Share the Love® Event

For the 13th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish was selected as one of four national charity beneficiaries of the annual holiday campaign

PHOENIX, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish, a global non-profit organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, recently announced that the 2023 Subaru Share the Love® Event raised more than $2.9 million for the organization. The funds, donated by Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers, will go towards making wishes come true for children when they need hope the most.

For the 13th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish was selected as one of four national charity beneficiaries of the annual holiday campaign. Over the years, Subaru has donated more than $35 million to Make-A-Wish, which has enabled the organization to grant more than 3,600 wishes to children across the United States.

"A wish can play an important part in the treatment and recovery for children with critical illnesses, marking a positive turning point and providing a much-needed boost to the overall well-being for their entire family," said Leslie Motter, CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are immensely proud of our partnership with Subaru of America and the Share the Love Event, which has enabled us to bring smiles to the faces of countless children and their families through a wish over the last 13 years."

As part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, which took place from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, Subaru and its participating retailers donated a minimum of $300 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national and local charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Participating Subaru retailers nationwide also selected 832 hometown charities within their local communities for donation consideration. During last year's campaign, 30 Subaru retailers chose 23 Make-A-Wish chapters as hometown charities, to which customers directed their support.

To learn more about how you can also support our mission visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA