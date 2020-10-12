Subaru Reveals The Wildest WRX STI Ever--Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana STI

Subaru and Hoonigan announced in May that Travis Pastrana would take over the Gymkhana series for 2020, bringing the series back to its roots—the first two installments featured Ken Block driving Subaru WRX STI models—but promising a new take on the Gymkhana concept. With Pastrana's decades of experience in rally, rallycross, supercross, freestyle motocross, NASCAR and stunts, Subaru was tasked with delivering a vehicle that could do things no Gymkhana car had ever been asked to do. The resulting build demanded the expertise of Subaru's decades of motorsports experience, and the creativity of technical partner Vermont SportsCar to build a production-based sedan on the limit of what was possible.

This focus on extreme performance is evident from every angle, thanks to a raw carbon body with a wildly aggressive and wind tunnel-proven aero package unlike anything seen on a Gymkhana build before. With a custom-made SUBARU BOXER engine, flame-spitting hood exit exhaust, long travel suspension, and a race-ready interior built to Pastrana's specs, this is an STI born to shred tires and smash expectations.

"This STI is unbelievable!" said Pastrana. "We've never had the opportunity to do this before, to build a car with no restrictions. Engine, suspension, aero—everything is unlimited, clean sheet. It's crazy fast, easy to control and get sideways and it was perfect out of the box in testing. Gymkhana is a new challenge for me but I want to raise the bar, and this is the car to do it."

"When we brought Subaru back to Gymkhana, we knew we had to build something outrageous," said William Stokes, Motorsports Manager, Subaru of America. "Travis always wants to push the limits, so we knew from the outset we weren't going to do this with a rally or rallycross car. This was an opportunity for us to redefine what an STI could be, and the results speak for themselves."

