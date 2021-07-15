Subaru Secures Third Consecutive J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Award

"At Subaru, we strive to be more than a car company in everything we do – it's at the heart of what makes us Subaru, and we believe it's why our valued owners continue to choose Subaru," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This award from J.D. Power is a resounding reinforcement of the loyalty of our customers and we are so proud to be able to provide long-lasting value for them, as both an automaker and a force for good in our communities."

Using data from the Power Information Network, the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study calculated whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in an existing vehicle on a new vehicle. Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. The 2021 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study calculations are based on transaction data from June 2020 through May 2021 and include all model years traded in.

The award ranks brand loyalty as an essential ambition for automakers because it leads to customers repurchasing or renewing leases from the same brand. Once brand loyalty is established, customers will presumably recommend the auto brand to other friends and family. Subaru ranked highest in its segment based on the automaker's reputation for bringing safety, trust, and value to the forefront of car shopping.

For more information on the J.D. Power Best Brand Loyalty Awards and other award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

