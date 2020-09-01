Subaru Takes Top Spots on Kelley Blue Book “Most Awarded” Lists of 2020

Subaru ranked as the second most awarded brand for 2020, having claimed awards such as Best Brand in the Best Resale Value Awards , Best Overall Brand, Best Performance Brand and Most Trusted Brand in the Brand Image Awards and Best Brand in the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards . Three Subaru models – the Forester, Crosstrek and Outback – appeared on the Most Awarded Cars list, the most appearances of any automaker included.

"At Subaru, we take immense pride in our highly awarded vehicles, which consistently earn accolades from Kelley Blue Book and more for the safety and capability that customers continue to trust," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We place a high premium on the loyalty of our owners, which we believe is the key to developing vehicles that provide long-lasting value and reliability for all those who drive a Subaru."

To compile these lists, Kelley Blue Book tallied the cars and brands that were awarded most often in the company's 2020 awards programs, including the Best Resale Value Awards, 5-Year Cost to Own Awards and Brand Image Awards. The awards also accounted for the car accolade lists created by Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff, such as the 12 Best Family Cars and the 10 Best Family Cars Under $25,000.

To learn more about the Kelley Blue Book 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2020, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/most-awarded-cars-2020/. For full coverage of the 10 Most Awards Brands of 2020, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/most-awarded-brands-2020/.

