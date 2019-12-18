Subaru WinterFest Brings Music, Food And Adventure To Nine Ski Resorts In 2020
Automaker's one-of-a-kind tour features live music, gear demos, daily giveaways, Subaru owner perks and more.
Dec 18, 2019, 17:01 ET
CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of Subaru WinterFest presented by Harman Kardon®, the automaker's highly anticipated, music and lifestyle tour offering one-of-a-kind experiences for winter warriors across the country. Featuring weekend stops at nine of the nation's top mountain resorts, the 2020 Subaru WinterFest tour will feature live music, complimentary snacks and refreshments, dog activities (at select resorts), daily giveaways and gear demos to create a truly unique experience for outdoor enthusiasts and Subaru owners alike. To eliminate and divert waste from landfills, the automaker will again implement green event practices including expanded recycling collection with TerraCycle® and waste reduction education with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.
In partnership with POWDR, one of the last family-owned adventure lifestyle companies with multiple mountain resort destinations, each stop on the Subaru WinterFest tour will include live music sponsored by Harman Kardon®, the premium audio partner for Subaru vehicles. Subaru WinterFest will include shows from national touring bluegrass, indie and Americana bands such as Shakey Graves, Billy Strings, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, The Lil Smokies, Fruition and more.
Attendees are encouraged to demo the latest gear from top brands such as Nordica, Lib Tech, SHRED, Thule, and other partners offering daily giveaways on-site. Mountain-goers are invited to play lawn games, relax in hammocks, or warm up at upgraded hangout zones with fire pits by Solo Stove while enjoying winter comforts from Chocolove, KIND Healthy Snacks, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, and SMASHMALLOW. The latest Subaru vehicles will also be on hand for exploration including the all-new 2020 Outback.
Through dynamic programming executed by POWDR's experiential marketing team, weekend guests are encouraged to engage with experts and like-minded adventure seekers – making time off the slopes just as exciting as on them. In addition to guest activities, Subaru owners are invited to partake in the "Subaru Weekend Takeover" featuring special experiences for Subaru owners such as exclusive mountain gondola rides, tram jam sessions, intimate backcountry YURT concerts, and much more. Subaru owners will also receive VIP parking and special gifts (while supplies last).
"Subaru has long been known for its all-wheel-drive vehicles that help power skiers and snowboarders to countless winter adventures," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America Inc. "We are delighted to once again help winter warriors seize the snow days and enjoy a memorable experience at the nation's top mountain resorts."
Subaru Loves the Earth
In line with the automaker's Subaru Loves The Earth initiative, Subaru will again work alongside TerraCycle to collect hard to recycle waste generated during Subaru WinterFest and Leave No Trace Center to educate consumers on zero landfill practices. Additionally, Subaru has provided co-branded TerraCycle Zero Waste Box™ to all Subaru WinterFest resorts, offering a convenient way for attendees to recycle snack wrappers accumulated from outdoor activities. In partnership with Klean Kanteen, Subaru and Klean event teams will also provide attendees with reusable bottles, mugs, apparel (while supplies last), and daily Klean bundle giveaway prizes, all of which help reduce the environmental footprint.
Subaru Loves Pets
Dogs and their people are welcome at select Subaru WinterFest resort locations, where they will find games, guided training sessions, photo ops, and giveaways at the Super Chewer Outpost by BARK. These basecamps for dog adventures are built at select tour stops (excludes Snowshoe Mountain, WV and Snowbird, UT) in partnership with BARK, the makers of BarkBox.
In collaboration with longtime partner the National Ski Patrol® (NSP), Subaru will continue to put a spotlight on outdoor safety by celebrating the mountain communities' canine heroes. During WinterFest events this season, for every Subaru information form received, Subaru will donate $1 to the Subaru National Ski Patrol Avalanche Rescue Dog Scholarship Fund, created together with NSP to send avalanche rescue K-9 teams of dogs and their handlers to the biannual
Wasatch Backcountry Rescue's International Dog School. To date, Subaru of America has donated more than $35,000 to the avalanche dog scholarship fund. Avalanche rescue dogs are an amazing resource for ski patrols as one dog can search a far larger area in much less time than even a dozen trained humans.
2020 Tour Dates
A full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2020 locations can be found below:
WEEKEND
RESORT
February 1st – 2nd
Jack Frost / Big Boulder, PA
February 8th – 9th
Snowshoe Mountain, WV
February 21st – 23rd
Killington Mountain Resort, VT
February 28th – March 1st
Copper Mountain Resort, CO
March 6th – 8th
Snowbird Ski Resort, UT
March 14th & 15th
Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, CA
March 20th – 22nd
Boreal Mountain Resort, CA
March 27th – 29th
Eldora Mountain Resort, CO
April 3rd – 5th
Mt. Bachelor, OR
For more information on a Subaru WinterFest stop near you, please visit: www.subaru.com/winterfest and follow #SubaruWinterFest.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
