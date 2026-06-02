Sublime Security Agentic Email Security Innovation Receives Industry Praise

Sublime Security Wins Best Security Solution for Email in 2026 Security Awards; Named to Redpoint Venture's 2026 InfraRed 100 Annual List of Innovative AI Companies

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime Security, the agentic email security platform, today announced it has won Best Security Solution for Email in the 2026 Security Awards. The company also announced it has been named to Redpoint Ventures' 2026 InfraRed 100, an annual list recognizing ascendant private companies that are building the foundational infrastructure powering the next wave of AI innovation.

The Security Awards program recognizes excellence and landmark achievements in global cybersecurity, with the program celebrating both niche and broader cloud security solutions across over 20 categories.

Redpoint is a venture capital firm that has invested at the leading edge of platform shifts for decades, backing generational companies like Snowflake, Twilio, Ramp, Stripe, HashiCorp, and Netflix. The company launched the InfraRed 100 to recognize emerging companies building the backbone of the AI era across developer tools, security, data, enterprise platforms, and beyond.

"As long as enterprises rely on email, so will attackers, and the industry was not built for the sophistication of today's threats," said Josh Kamdjou, co-founder and CEO of Sublime Security. "We built Sublime to change that, and recognitions like these affirm that the industry needs a fundamentally different, distributed approach to email security."

These accolades further validate the company's innovative approach to email security. The company was also awarded four G2 badges in the Cloud Email Security category, including High Performer and Best Support in addition to its recent recognition on Notable Capital's Rising in Cyber 2026 list and Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026.

About Sublime Security

Sublime's agentic platform stops more email attacks with less work. Our AI agents work like a digital SOC team, automating threat triage in seconds and deploying new defenses in hours. The platform provides full transparency and automatically adapts to stop the unique attacks targeting your organization while eliminating the vendor bottlenecks and one-size-fits-all limits of legacy tools.

Sublime empowers security teams with tailored detections, explainable alerts, and automation to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in real time. Learn more at https://sublime.security

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint Ventures partners with founders redefining how people live and work through technology. Since 1999, Redpoint has invested across seed, early, and growth stages in companies including Snowflake, Stripe, Twilio, HashiCorp, Ramp, Netflix, Looker, and Nubank. The firm manages $7.0 billion across multiple funds. Learn more at redpoint.com.

SOURCE Sublime Security