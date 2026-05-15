Sublime Security Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime Security, the agentic email security platform, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

"Sublime's inclusion reflects our team's dedication to solving one of the most persistent challenges in cybersecurity, which has only accelerated thanks to AI," said Josh Kamdjou, CEO and co-founder of Sublime Security. "Businesses continue to rely on email as their primary communication tool, and our agentic approach ensures they have the modern defenses to match the breadth and highly-targeted nature of today's attacks. We are proud to be recognized as we continue to scale our mission."

Sublime Security joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

This recognition follows a period of significant momentum for Sublime Security. It was recently named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, recognized as this year's top security company and named among the top 50 most innovative companies overall. Last year, the company raised $150M in Series C funding to accelerate its agentic AI capabilities while releasing its first two AI agents: Autonomous Security Analyst (ASA) which investigates and triages threats in seconds and Autonomous Detection Engineer (ADÉ) which deploys new, tailored defenses to combat novel threats in hours.

The company experienced 100% growth in annual recurring revenue in the first half of 2025 and has retained 100% of its enterprise customers since its inception, including industry leaders such as Spotify, Snowflake, Zscaler, Anduril, Centrica, Benteler, British Gas, Elastic, SentinelOne, Compass, and more.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber.

About Sublime Security

Sublime's agentic platform stops more email attacks with less work. Our AI agents work like a digital SOC team, automating threat triage in seconds and deploying new defenses in hours. The platform provides full transparency and automatically adapts to stop the unique attacks targeting your organization while eliminating the vendor bottlenecks and one-size-fits-all limits of legacy tools.

Sublime empowers security teams with tailored detections, explainable alerts, and automation to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in real time. Learn more at https://sublime.security

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

SOURCE Sublime Security