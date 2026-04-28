Sublime Security Launches Channel Partner Program to Redefine Email Security

Company is now 100% channel-led under leadership of VP of Worldwide Partners & Alliances Timm Hoyt

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime Security, the agentic email security platform, today announced the launch of its channel partner program. Now operating as a 100% channel-led company, the program is designed for exceptional partner success in expanding the reach of Sublime's industry-first approach to email security. This launch represents a significant investment in building a world-class partner ecosystem, including new enablement resources, dedicated channel leadership, robust recurring margins and incentives, and a long-term commitment to selling with and through these trusted advisors.

The program is led by Timm Hoyt, VP of Worldwide Partners & Alliances, a seasoned channel executive whose career spans transformative partner-led growth initiatives at organizations including Sumo Logic, Druva, and PagerDuty. Hoyt has built a reputation for turning partner-convenient models into partner-centric engines, and is applying that expertise to build one of the industry's most deliberate and relationship-driven programs.

"Email threats are evolving at machine-speed and our customers need a security solution that prioritizes speed, transparency, and organization-specific protection which traditional email security vendors cannot provide," said Hoyt. "Customers are frustrated with legacy secure email gateways that are complex, expensive, and ineffective against modern phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and socially-engineered attacks. Partners are a critical component in alleviating those burdens, and our channel program provides partners with the education, training, and support they need to exceed customer demands."

Core elements of Sublime's channel partner program include:

A Partner-First Go-To-Market Motion: Sublime is committing to partner-led opportunities and aligning its sales organization to support, not compete with, partners.

Sublime is committing to partner-led opportunities and aligning its sales organization to support, not compete with, partners. Expanded Partner Program with Predictable Margins: Prioritizing healthy recurring margins, deal protection, and performance incentives designed to drive partner profitability.

Prioritizing healthy recurring margins, deal protection, and performance incentives designed to drive partner profitability. Dedicated Partner & Alliances Leadership and Resources: Investment in partner sales managers, system engineers, strategic alliances, marketing, and enablement teams focused exclusively on partner success.

Investment in partner sales managers, system engineers, strategic alliances, marketing, and enablement teams focused exclusively on partner success. Enhanced Technical Enablement & Training: Enablement resources include accreditation programs, hands-on technical training, sales playbooks, and joint marketing resources to accelerate partner ramp time.

Enablement resources include accreditation programs, hands-on technical training, sales playbooks, and joint marketing resources to accelerate partner ramp time. Co-Marketing & Demand Generation Support: Sublime provides high-impact co-marketing programs, joint campaigns, and content support to help partners drive quality pipeline in a crowded cybersecurity market.

"Email continues to be one of the most common and impactful entry points for cyberattacks, and organizations are looking for more modern approaches to protecting their users and data," said Mark Thornberry, SVP Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. "We're excited to work with Sublime Security as they expand their channel program and bring their innovative approach to email security to more organizations. Programs that invest in partner enablement and collaboration ultimately help customers deploy stronger defenses against evolving threats.

"We look for partners who truly understand our differentiators, have a firm grasp of the cybersecurity landscape, have credibility in bringing new vendors to market, and who absolutely believe that incumbent email security providers cannot keep up with modern attacks," added Hoyt. "We're committed to working with strategic partners who can grow with us and where we'll provide mutual benefit."

This announcement follows a year of tremendous momentum for Sublime Security. In November, the company raised $150M in Series C funding to accelerate its agentic AI capabilities. Between April and September of 2025, Sublime released its first two AI agents: Autonomous Security Analyst (ASA) which investigates and triages threats in seconds, freeing teams from manual review and Autonomous Detection Engineer (ADÉ) which deploys new, tailored defenses to combat novel threats in hours, ending the vendor bottleneck delays that leave organizations exposed.

Additional perspective from Sublime's partner ecosystem:

"Security teams are under tremendous pressure to stop increasingly targeted email attacks without adding operational burden. Email is still by far the number one attack vector," said Alpesh Shah, VP, Security Strategic Alliances at Myriad360. "Sublime Security stands out because it brings automation, transparency, and adaptability to a category long dominated by legacy approaches. Their new channel partner program reinforces a clear commitment to building with partners, and we're excited to collaborate on bringing this innovative platform to market."

"As AI accelerates the sophistication of phishing and social‑engineering attacks, organisations need email security that can adapt just as quickly. That's why our partnership with Sublime Security is so exciting," said Luke Kiernan, Head of Cyber Security at Bytes Software Services. "The transparency of the platform and the speed at which new protections can be deployed stand out. Their partner‑first approach and investment in enablement make it clear they see partners as a true extension of their business. We're thrilled to bring this next generation of email security to our customers."

To learn more about Sublime's channel partner program, click here.

About Sublime Security

Sublime's agentic platform stops more email attacks with less work. Our AI agents work like a digital SOC team, automating threat triage in seconds and deploying new defenses in hours. The platform provides full transparency and automatically adapts to stop the unique attacks targeting your organization while eliminating the vendor bottlenecks and one-size-fits-all limits of legacy tools. Learn more at https://sublime.security

SOURCE Sublime Security