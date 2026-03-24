Sublime Security Recognized as #1 Security Company on Fast Company's 2026 List of World's Most Innovative Companies

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime Security, the agentic email security platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. Sublime Security was recognized as this year's top security company and was named among the top 50 most innovative companies overall.

"As long as businesses use email, attackers will exploit it to achieve their objectives," said Josh Kamdjou, CEO and co-founder of Sublime Security. "This honor reflects our commitment to fundamentally reimagining how organizations defend themselves against these threats."

This recognition follows a period of tremendous momentum for Sublime Security. It was recently recognized as the "Hot Cybersecurity Company of the Year" in the annual Globee Cybersecurity Awards, and was also named a winner in both Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards "Email Security and Management" category, as well as the "Email Security" category of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

In October, the company raised $150M in Series C funding to accelerate its agentic AI capabilities. Between April and September of 2025, Sublime released its first two AI agents: Autonomous Security Analyst (ASA) which investigates and triages threats in seconds, freeing teams from manual review and Autonomous Detection Engineer (ADÉ) which deploys new, tailored defenses to combat novel threats in hours, ending the vendor bottleneck delays that leave organizations exposed.

The company also experienced 100% growth in annual recurring revenue in the first half of 2025 and has retained 100% of its enterprise customers since its inception, including industry leaders such as Spotify, Snowflake, Zscaler, Anduril, Centrica, Benteler, British Gas, Elastic, SentinelOne, Compass, and more.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com.

About Sublime Security

Sublime's agentic platform stops more email attacks with less work. Our AI agents work like a digital SOC team, automating threat triage in seconds and deploying new defenses in hours. The platform provides full transparency and automatically adapts to stop the unique attacks targeting your organization while eliminating the vendor bottlenecks and one-size-fits-all limits of legacy tools.

Sublime empowers security teams with tailored detections, explainable alerts, and automation to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in real time. Learn more at https://sublime.security.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Sublime Security