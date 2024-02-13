SUBSCRIBE Adds T. Rowe Price and Oak Hill Advisors to Client Roster Delivering Digital Onboarding and Subscriptions for Wealth Management Customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBSCRIBE, the leading operating system for alternative investments serving institutional investors, wealth management firms, and fund managers, announced today that T. Rowe Price and its private markets platform, Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA"), have joined the SUBSCRIBE platform, with the goal of delivering a superior digital onboarding and electronic subscription document workflow for their wealth management customers.

"We are pleased to be the technology partner of choice for premier asset management brands and support the T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund ("OCREDIT")," said Rafay Farooqui, Founder & CEO at SUBSCRIBE. "Our enterprise platform solution offers leading wealth management firms a comprehensive pre-trade, trade, and post-trade suite of services to support the entire investment life-cycle of their private funds."

SUBSCRIBE has created a simpler, more efficient alternative investing experience for wealth management firms and their financial advisors by empowering them to transact, manage, and monitor all their alternative funds in one place, regardless of where those funds may have been sourced. The platform centralizes all investor data, any fund, and makes digital the fund investment operational workflows that financial advisors require to scale their allocations the private markets.

"We look forward to partnering with SUBSCRIBE to offer the T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund ("OCREDIT"), a non-traded, perpetual-life business development company, to a larger scope of investors," said Doug Keller, head of intermediary alternatives for T. Rowe Price's U.S. Intermediaries (USI) division. "The streamlined platform of SUBSCRIBE will help retail investors unlock institutional-quality private credit access and the potential benefits that come with investing in the asset class, including premium yields and steady income."1

ABOUT SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE, the leading order management system for alternative product transactions, allows any LP, GP, or SP to compliantly mobilize and digitize their investor onboarding processes and fund subscription documents in minutes. This technology ushers in the digital transformation of the private markets and leads the pack of E-SubDoc platforms available in the market today by transacting billions of dollars' worth of subscriptions. It serves over 4,000 institutional LPs, 800 GPs, and 4,000 of their fund offerings, and is integrated with over 400 service providers, from law firms, fund administrators, and custodians, to capital introduction and placement agents, among others. For more information visit us on www.subscribeplatform.com or on LinkedIn.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

ABOUT OAK HILL ADVISORS

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of risk-adjusted returns with downside focus. The firm manages approximately $63 billion of capital across credit strategies in commingled funds, collateralized loan obligations and single investor mandates as of December 31, 2023. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set allowing for customized credit solutions with strength across all market cycles.

With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

For a more detailed description of OCREDIT's investment guidelines and risk factors, please refer to the prospectus. Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. For a free prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-855-405-6488 or visit www.troweprice.com. Read it carefully.

A business development company ("BDC") is a special closed-end investment vehicle that is regulated under the 1940 Act and used to facilitate capital formation by smaller U.S. companies. BDCs are subject to certain restrictions applicable to investment companies under the 1940 Act. As a BDC, at least 70% of our assets must be the type of "qualifying" assets listed in Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act, as described herein, which are generally privately- offered securities issued by U.S. private companies or U.S. publicly-traded companies with market capitalizations less than $250 million.

OCREDIT is a non-exchange traded BDC that expects to invest at least 80% of its total assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in private credit investments (loans and other credit investments that are issued in private offerings or issued by private companies). This investment involves a high degree of risk. An investor should purchase these securities only if they can afford the complete loss of the investment.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities regulator has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Securities regulators have also not passed upon whether this offering can be sold in compliance with existing or future suitability or Regulation Best Interest' standard to any or all purchasers.

As of October 4, 2023, OCREDIT is available in 51 states and territories, excluding Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Washington. No offers or sales of OCREDIT securities may be made to residents of Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Washington. As of October 4, 2023, OCREDIT is not registered for offer or sale outside of the United States.

BDCs may charge management fees, incentive fees, as well as other fees associated with servicing loans. These fees will detract from the total return.

OCREDIT may in certain circumstances invest in companies experiencing distress increasing the risk of default or failure. OCREDIT is not listed on an exchange which heightens the liquidity risk. OCREDIT has limited prior operating history and there is no assurance that we will achieve our investment objectives. This is a "blind pool" offering and thus investors will not have the opportunity to evaluate our investments before we make them. Investors should not expect to be able to sell shares regardless of performance and should consider they may not have access to the money invested for an extended period of time and may be unable to reduce their exposure in a market downturn.

OCREDIT employs leverage, which increases the volatility of OCREDIT's investments and will magnify the potential for loss. Fixed-income securities are subject to credit risk, call risk, and interest rate risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall. Investments in high-yield bonds involve greater risk. International investments can be riskier than U.S. investments and subject to foreign exchange risk.

OCREDIT is "non-diversified," meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single company. OCREDIT's share price can be expected to fluctuate more than that of a comparable diversified fund. OCREDIT may invest in derivatives, which may be riskier or more volatile than other types of investments because they are generally more sensitive to changes in market or economic conditions.

Account opening and closing fees may apply depending on the amount invested and the timing of the account closure. There may be costs associated with the investments in the account such as periodic management fees, incentive fees, loads, other expenses or brokerage commissions. Fees for optional services may also apply.

Securities are offered through T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., and advisory services are offered by Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. OHA is a T. Rowe Price company.

© 2024 Oak Hill Advisors. All Rights Reserved. OHA is a trademark of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. T. ROWE PRICE is a trademark of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. All other trademarks shown are the property of their respective owners. Use does not imply endorsement, sponsorship, or affiliation of Oak Hill Advisors with any of the trademark owners.

1 OCREDIT seeks to provide the same type of private credit investment solution to individual investors that were previously largely only available to OHA's institutional clients. Institutional clients may invest in products on substantially different terms and conditions than those offered by OCREDIT.

