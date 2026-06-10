SUBSCRIBE and Envestnet Establish Strategic Partnership to Incorporate Alternatives Within Unified Managed Accounts

The initiative enables advisors to allocate to private investments, manage the lifecycle of investments, aggregate data and post-trade reporting at scale within a single user workflow.

NEW YORK, NY and BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBSCRIBE, the global fintech company providing the leading enterprise operating system for alternative investments, and Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable advisors to incorporate investments made via SUBSCRIBE's alternative investments platform within Envestnet's Unified Managed Account (UMA) and Tamarac platforms. The initiative reflects a commitment from both firms to empower advisors with a fully connected, end-to-end alternatives experience.

Advisors can now combine investments made via SUBSCRIBE through Envestnet and enhance traditional investment UMAs with alternatives. Connecting SUBSCRIBE into advisor-traded sleeves will deliver an end-to-end workflow across portfolio construction, transactions, and post-trade reporting as alternative allocations are increased in wealth portfolios.

Seamless Access to SUBSCRIBE's Altscape® Marketplace Through Envestnet's UMA Platform

Advisors can incorporate alternative investments into portfolios on Envestnet's platform, including assets traded outside the platform and incorporated into a UMA via the advisor‑traded sleeve or managed model—without requiring additional integration. The partnership with SUBSCRIBE will streamline the entire workflow from proposal-to-execution-to-reporting and give direct access to SUBSCRIBE's Altscape® marketplace of alternative funds.

"Private markets have become a critical component of modern portfolios, and advisors deserve simplified workflows to implement them alongside traditional assets," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President, Envestnet Solutions. "Enabling alternatives purchased on SUBSCRIBE to be claimed into Envestnet's platform gives advisors ease-of-use through a seamless experience, and can help deliver superior outcomes for their clients in the alternative asset classes."

Aggregate Investment Statements, Automate Capital Calls, & Track K-1s within Tamarac

SUBSCRIBE will also integrate as a reporting partner into Envestnet's Tamarac platform to offer enhanced reporting capabilities for illiquid alternatives. The turnkey reporting integration enables advisors to aggregate alternative investment statements, automate and manage capital calls, track tax documents such as K-1s with the same ease and confidence as managing traditional assets.

"SUBSCRIBE is proud to partner with Envestnet to deliver a superior and simplified private investments experience for our mutual clients." Said Rafay Farooqui, Founder and CEO at SUBSCRIBE. "Together we're enabling streamlined end-to-end transaction workflows and management of alternatives through trusted infrastructure – from digital bulk subscriptions and data aggregation, to K-1 and 1099 tax document reporting."

About SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE is a fintech company digitally transforming the landscape of alternative investments for alternative asset managers, institutional investors, wealth managers, law firms, and fund administrators. Our platform technology modernizes the archaic infrastructure of private fund investments by delivering a central operating system — catering to every role within the investment process empowering them to connect any fund, any investor, anywhere in the world on a single platform. SUBSCRIBE supports over $6 trillion in private market assets and is the trusted technology partner to thousands of firms that rely on our end-to-end enterprise solution to scale their private market investment programs and manage investment processes across pre-trade, trade, and post-trade fund workflows. For additional information, visit www.subscribeplatform.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@esubdocs).

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About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SUBSCRIBE and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

SOURCE SUBSCRIBE