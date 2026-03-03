Subtle Medical Advances the Future of AI-Powered Imaging at ECR 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leader in AI-powered medical imaging software, today announced its participation in the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2026, taking place March 4–8 in Vienna, Austria. At this year's congress, Subtle Medical will present fourteen presentations (oral and posters) highlighting advances in AI-driven image enhancement, synthesis, and standardization across MRI and PET imaging, as well as early research supporting the company's expansion into CT as a new modality.

The presentations demonstrate how Subtle Medical's AI technologies improve image quality and clinical confidence across diverse scanners, protocols, and patient populations. By addressing challenges such as image noise, contrast limitations, protocol variability, and multi-site heterogeneity, Subtle's research underscores how AI can support more reliable diagnosis, improved lesion visualization, and greater operational efficiency while preserving existing clinical workflows. See the full presentation schedule here .

Several presentations at ECR will also highlight Subtle Medical's collaboration with Bracco, a global leader in diagnostic imaging. These Bracco-sponsored presentations will explore the clinical value of AI-enabled contrast boosting with AiMIFY™, demonstrating how advanced image enhancement AI can improve lesion conspicuity, diagnostic confidence, and workflow efficiency in contrast-enhanced imaging.

Subtle Medical's AI solutions, SubtlePET™ and SubtleHD™(MR), SubtleSYNTH™, and SubtleALIGN™ (all three part of the Subtle-ELITE™ package), are deployed in thousands of scanners worldwide, enabling hospitals and imaging centers to improve image quality and speed on existing MRI and PET scanners. Faster and higher quality imaging leads to increased patient volume, higher revenue, and a better patient experience. To learn more about Subtle's suite of products or meet the team at ECR, request a meeting at https://subtlemedical.com/contact/ .

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, optimizing scan efficiency and image quality across radiology. Recognized by TIME as a World's Top Healthcare Company (2025) and multiple times as a CB Insights GenAI 50, Digital Health 150, and Top AI 100 company, Subtle Medical is committed to transforming medical imaging through responsible and intelligent software. The company's solutions are deployed on over 1000 scanners worldwide, helping imaging centers and hospitals deliver faster scans, improve image quality, and enhance patient care without the need for new hardware. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.