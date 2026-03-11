Subtle Medical to Showcase AI Innovations at NVIDIA GTC 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leader in AI-powered medical imaging software, today announced its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2026, taking place in San Jose, California, March 16-19. At this year's conference, Subtle Medical will present two technical posters highlighting how SubtleHD™-enhanced data improves downstream accuracy and a foundation model for MRI data standardization.

Subtle Medical has been a long-standing partner of NVIDIA, and was the first recipient of the NVIDIA Inception Award in the healthcare category in 2018. Since then, the two companies have collaborated closely to accelerate AI development and deployment in medical imaging, leveraging NVIDIA's GPU platforms to bring clinically validated AI solutions into real-world healthcare environments.

"At NVIDIA GTC 2026, we're excited to share how advances in accelerated computing and AI infrastructure are enabling faster model development, improved clinical performance, and scalable deployment of medical imaging AI," said Ajit Shankaranarayanan, PhD, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical.

Poster Presentations at NVIDIA GTC 2026

1. A Vision-Language Foundation Model for MRI Data Standardization

Subtle Medical will present a vision-language foundation model designed to standardize MRI metadata across sites, vendors, and protocols, addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing enterprise providers with multiple imaging centers. The team will also evaluate how different training environments, including NVIDIA's cloud infrastructure (BREV), impact the ability to iterate during model development.

Key highlights:

Trained a vision-language model (SubtleNG™) to harmonize MRI metadata across heterogeneous clinical environments



Compared training performance across three configurations:

Local servers with NVIDIA V100 GPUs

Local servers with NVIDIA A100 GPUs

NVIDIA cloud infrastructure (BREV) using H100 GPUs



Training on NVIDIA BREV with H100s was 8.8× faster than the best local configuration, enabling full model training in under one day



Achieved 99% accuracy while reducing metadata heterogeneity by 71%, improving the consistency of cases read by radiologists across different sites.





2. Efficient SubtleHD-Enhanced MR Images for Improved Dementia Classification

This poster examines how AI-enhanced MR images and optimized inference pipelines improve both clinical performance and operational efficiency in dementia classification models.

Key highlights:

Compared dementia classification models trained on standard MR images versus SubtleHD-enhanced images



Evaluated TensorRT-optimized inference on:

NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA A100 GPUs



TensorRT accelerated inference by 3.1× to 5.7×, enabling faster turnaround times for clinical workflows



SubtleHD-enhanced training data improved model performance, allowing for more accurate classification of dementia cases:

Standard imaging AUC: 0.951

SubtleHD-enhanced AUC: 0.968



Subtle Medical's AI solutions, SubtleHD™(MR), SubtlePET™, SubtleSYNTH™, and SubtleALIGN™ are deployed in thousands of scanners worldwide, enabling hospitals and imaging centers to improve image quality and speed on existing MRI and PET scanners. Faster and higher quality imaging leads to increased patient volume, higher revenue, and a better patient experience. To learn more about Subtle's suite of products, visit www.subtlemedical.com.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, optimizing scan efficiency and image quality across radiology. Recognized by TIME as a World's Top Healthcare Company (2025) and multiple times as a CB Insights GenAI 50, Digital Health 150, and Top AI 100 company, Subtle Medical is committed to transforming medical imaging through responsible and intelligent software. The company's solutions are deployed on over 1000 scanners worldwide, helping imaging centers and hospitals deliver faster scans, improve image quality, and enhance patient care without the need for new hardware. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

