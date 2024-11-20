Subtle Medical and 626 Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Imaging Upgrades for Faster and Enhanced MRI

New Collaboration Expands AI-Driven Imaging Solutions to Extend Scanner Life, Boost Image Quality, and Reduce Equipment Upgrade Costs for Healthcare Providers

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leader in imaging AI technology, has partnered with 626 to provide high-quality, AI-powered software solutions that enhance MRI performance for healthcare facilities. This strategic partnership allows 626 to offer Subtle Medical's advanced software to its clients, addressing the increasing challenges of maintaining high performance with aging imaging equipment and avoiding the high costs associated with OEM upgrades and purchasing new scanners.

As a trusted provider of maintenance and repair services across multiple imaging modalities, 626 serves healthcare providers by ensuring reliable and efficient diagnostic equipment. The company specializes in maintaining MRI, CT, ultrasound, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, digital mammography, and cath lab/angiography systems, helping extend the functionality of critical imaging devices.

By offering SubtleMR, we can now provide our clients with a cost-effective way to significantly enhance MRI performance. Post this

Through this new partnership, 626 will now offer SubtleMR™ , a vendor-neutral AI software that enhances MRI efficiency and image quality, allowing providers to perform up to 60% faster scans with improved diagnostic confidence, regardless of the MRI brand. Schedule a demo at RSNA 2024 .

Addressing the Challenge of Aging Scanners and Expensive Upgrades

Healthcare providers often face significant financial and operational challenges with aging scanners. The costs associated with OEM-native upgrades or replacing equipment entirely can be prohibitive, forcing many facilities to operate with outdated technology that may not deliver optimal imaging quality. Through Subtle Medical's AI-powered software, healthcare providers can extend the life of their MRI scanners, bypassing the need for costly equipment upgrades or replacements. SubtleMR™ enables facilities to achieve faster, high-quality imaging on older MRI systems, ultimately enhancing patient throughput and improving access to timely diagnostics.

"We are thrilled to partner with 626 to expand the reach of SubtleMR™ and our other advanced AI solutions," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical. "Together, we're addressing a crucial need in the industry: providing healthcare facilities with cost-effective solutions that improve MRI efficiency and quality without requiring new, expensive scanner purchases."

"At 626, our mission is to help healthcare providers maximize the value of their imaging equipment, and our partnership with Subtle Medical perfectly aligns with that goal," said Cary Lucian, Chief Commercial Officer at 626. "By offering Subtle's AI-powered solutions, we can now provide our clients with a cost-effective way to significantly enhance MRI performance, extend the lifespan of their scanners, and avoid the need for costly upgrades or new equipment purchases. This collaboration empowers healthcare facilities to deliver faster, higher-quality imaging while optimizing their resources—a win for providers and patients alike."

RSNA 2024 Events and Highlights

Subtle Medical will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions at RSNA 2024, including its most advanced MRI package, Subtle-ELITE™ (FDA-pending), which redefines MRI scan time and image quality. The Subtle-ELITE suite includes tools like SubtleHD™, SubtleSYNTH™, and SubtleALIGN™ that significantly streamline radiology workflows and elevate diagnostic accuracy.

Advantages of Subtle Medical's AI-Powered Imaging Solutions:

AI-Powered Image Acquisition : Accelerates the imaging process to serve more patients, enhancing workflow efficiency and dramatically improving image quality.

: Accelerates the imaging process to serve more patients, enhancing workflow efficiency and dramatically improving image quality. Seamless Compatibility Across Scanners : Vendor-neutral software that improves image quality for both regular and accelerated protocols.

: Vendor-neutral software that improves image quality for both regular and accelerated protocols. Increased Efficiency and Capacity : Reduces wait times and enhances patient throughput.

: Reduces wait times and enhances patient throughput. Enhanced Patient Experience : Shorter scan times preferred by patients, particularly beneficial for those requiring repeat imaging.

: Shorter scan times preferred by patients, particularly beneficial for those requiring repeat imaging. Extended Scanner Life: Virtual upgrades that prolong existing equipment's functionality, minimizing the need for costly upgrades or new scanner purchases.

RSNA 2024 Event Schedule:

Monday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 am : AI Theatre presentation by Subtle Medical

: presentation by Subtle Medical Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 12 pm : Lunch and Learn (RSVP required)

: (RSVP required) Sunday, Dec. 1 - Thursday, Dec. 5 : Scientific Abstract Presentations (Multiple sessions)

Attendees can visit Subtle Medical at Booth #4739 in the AI Showcase or schedule a live demo to see firsthand how these solutions can transform imaging workflows.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging technology, dedicated to making imaging faster, safer, and smarter. Recognized by CB Insights as a GenAI 50 company and two-time CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 honoree, Subtle Medical's solutions optimize imaging workflows, improve productivity, and enhance patient experience. Through the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical is transforming the future of healthcare. For more information, visit subtlemedical.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

About 626

Founded in 2012, 626 is a leading provider of imaging equipment services, focused on providing responsive service to outpatient imaging centers, hospitals, and other Independent Service Organizations. 626 is one of the fastest growing third-party imaging servicing companies in the U.S. and provides expertise in virtually all medical imaging equipment manufacturers and modalities. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, 626 has built an exceptional reputation in the industry for its high-quality, expeditious service, and national footprint. For further information about 626, please visit https://weare626.com/ .

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.