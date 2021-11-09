Subtle Medical Receives Vizient Contract for Medical Imaging Software

Vizient members receive negotiated pricing for Subtle Medical's SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ image enhancement software. Tweet this

"Our technology not only improves patient experience during procedures, but also allows centers to see more patients through an improved workflow," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical. "We look forward to offering Vizient members high quality imaging and an increased level of care to their patients at contracted pricing."

Centers who wish to scan more patients a day, increase their workflow efficiency, and reduce wait times for critical imaging procedures can use Subtle's solutions to maintain excellent diagnostic image quality on faster imaging protocols. Shorter scan times are particularly beneficial to children who have a hard time holding still and patients who experience pain and anxiety during these lengthy procedures. Download a case study.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is a healthcare technology company with a suite of deep learning solutions that increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://subtlemedical.com/

