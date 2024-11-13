Subtle Medical Unveils Subtle-ELITE and New Strategic Partnerships at RSNA 2024

Subtle's Latest Solutions and Partnerships Set New Benchmarks for AI-powered Acceleration and Image Quality

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leader in imaging AI technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference. This year's AI Showcase, sponsored by Subtle Medical and Bayer Pharmaceuticals, highlights Subtle's newest solution, Subtle-ELITE™, alongside recent partnerships with Telix Pharmaceuticals and Bracco Imaging, solidifying its reputation as a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging.

Subtle-ELITE (FDA-pending) is Subtle Medical's most advanced MRI package yet, integrating cutting-edge AI with tools that reduce MRI scan time by up to 80%, while redefining MRI image quality. This comprehensive suite, including SubtleHD™ , SubtleSYNTH™ , and SubtleALIGN™, is designed to transform radiology practice efficiency by significantly optimizing workflows and boosting diagnostic confidence.

Attend Subtle Medical's RSNA 2024 Events:

Monday, Dec. 2 at 10:30am : AI Theatre presentation by Subtle Medical

at : presentation by Subtle Medical Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 12pm : Lunch and Learn (RSVP required)

at : (RSVP required) Sunday, Dec. 1 - Thursday, Dec. 5 : Scientific Abstract Presentations (Multiple sessions)

Subtle Medical paved the way in image acceleration and enhancement with first-to-market SubtleMR ™ and SubtlePET ™. Subtle Medical's product pipeline is extensive and involves a new bundle of workflow features in research and development known as SubtleALLY™. This innovative package addresses complex workflow challenges and reduces radiologist burnout by standardizing radiology processes that physicians perform manually today. Features include image quality checks, naming standardization, perfect image reformats, and a performance insights dashboard.

Key Partnerships

Bracco Imaging : Bracco's AiMIFY™ solution uses exclusive Subtle technology to increase lesion conspicuity in contrast-enhanced MRI.

: Bracco's AiMIFY™ solution uses exclusive Subtle technology to increase lesion conspicuity in contrast-enhanced MRI. Telix Pharmaceuticals : Telix is offering SubtlePET™ with their PSMA-PET product, Illuccix® (68Ga-PSMA-11) to increase the speed and quality of PET imaging.

: Telix is offering SubtlePET™ with their PSMA-PET product, Illuccix® (68Ga-PSMA-11) to increase the speed and quality of PET imaging. Bayer Pharmaceuticals: Bayer and Subtle Medical are in an active clinical trial with SubtleGAD™, which uses deep learning to synthesize post-contrast enhanced images from lower contrast enhanced images, helping to reduce GBCA dosage up to 90%.

"We are thrilled to unveil Subtle-ELITE™ at RSNA and to partner with Telix, Bracco, and Bayer to expand AI's impact on medical imaging," said Ajit Shankaranarayanan, PhD, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. "These partnerships exemplify our dedication to advancing healthcare technology and delivering solutions that elevate patient care, streamline workflows, and support healthcare providers."

Advantages of Subtle Medical's AI-Powered Imaging Solutions:

AI-Powered Image Acquisition: Accelerates the imaging process to serve more patients, with enhanced workflow efficiency while dramatically improving image quality for diagnostic confidence.

Workflow Improvement Across All Scanners: Vendor-neutral software that improves image quality for both regular and accelerated protocols.

Increased Efficiency and Capacity: Higher scan capacity and reduced wait times, enabling more patient throughput.

Enhanced Patient Experience: Shorter exam times preferred by patients, especially those requiring repeat imaging.

Extended Scanner Life: Virtually upgrades existing equipment to extend scanner usage without the need for new and expensive scanner upgrades and purchases.

Visit Subtle Medical at RSNA 2024

Subtle Medical invites all conference attendees to visit their Booth #4739 in the AI Showcase and schedule an onsite demo to experience these solutions firsthand.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading global provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and two-time CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and the patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email [email protected].

