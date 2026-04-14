Suburban Propane 300 Ignites at Bristol Motor Speedway and Introduces New Mascot PhilMor the Bobtail

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low–carbon fuel alternatives, today announced the successful running of its first race sponsorship, the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, marking a significant milestone for the brand and reinforcing its growing partnership with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports.

Suburban Propane President & CEO Michael Stivala, Connor Zilisch, and the Suburban Propane Team, and the team from Trackhouse Racing. Photo Courtesy of Suburban Propane and Speedway Motorsports. Suburban Propane's New Mascot PhilMor the Bobtail Suburban Propane President & CEO Michael Stivala and race winner, Connor Zilisch. Courtesy of Suburban Propane and Speedway Motorsports.

The event served as a national platform for Suburban Propane to engage millions of fans, while elevating its position as a reliable and innovative clean energy provider supporting performance both on and off track. As part of the race's marquee moments, Suburban Propane President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Stivala served as Grand Marshal, while local Customer Service Manager George Bevins had the honor of waving the Green Flag, underscoring the Partnership's deep connection to its frontline teams.

"Bringing the Suburban Propane 300 to life at one of NASCAR's most iconic tracks was an incredible moment for our brand," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "From our people on the ground to the fans in the stands, this weekend reflected the pride, reliability, and commitment to performance that define Suburban Propane every day. It was a powerful way to connect our energy solutions with the passion of motorsports."

"This weekend, Bristol welcomed fans from all 50 states and more than a dozen countries, and we're proud and grateful that Suburban Propane played such an important role in the success of the weekend," said Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell. "Weekends like this do not happen without great partners, and Suburban Propane delivered in a big way. From the campgrounds to the fan zone to the concession areas, they helped power our operations and the overall fan experience."

Suburban Propane played an active role throughout race weekend, from supporting track operations, including track drying during inclement weather, to fueling concessions and campground activities. The role played by Suburban Propane highlighted propane's vital contribution in both enabling a seamless race–day experience and powering everyday life across the communities the company serves.

As one of motorsports' most iconic venues, Bristol Motor Speedway provided a high–impact setting to convert brand visibility into meaningful engagement. The event drove fan interaction, supported partner initiatives, and strengthened Suburban Propane's presence in key markets.

The race weekend also marked the debut of Suburban Propane's new brand mascot, PhilMor the Bobtail. Introduced trackside, PhilMor added a distinctive and approachable element to the fan experience, enhancing on–site engagement and bringing the brand to life in a memorable way.

This milestone reflects Suburban Propane's continued momentum within the NASCAR ecosystem, driven by a focus on deepening audience connections, expanding brand reach, and creating integrated experiences that deliver long–term value. The Partnership remains dedicated to driving sustained growth across brand awareness, strategic partnerships, and overall market impact, and looks ahead to building on this momentum while continuing to deliver value to its customers, partners, and local communities.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence-showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for safety, dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares-highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane-promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.