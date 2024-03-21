Suburban Propane and American Red Cross Partner with Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois to Boost Sickle Cell Awareness in Chicago

CHICAGO and WHIPPANY, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with longstanding national partner, the American Red Cross, and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois (SCDAI), to host a blood donation event in Chicago, Illinois. The event at the Chicago Red Cross Blood Donation Center was aimed at raising awareness and encouraging blood donations to support the transfusion needs of patients battling sickle cell disease.

Suburban Propane and the Red Cross came together to increase awareness in the local community about this genetic disease and encourage the community to donate blood to aid individuals affected by the condition. This work is in support of the Red Cross Sickle Cell Initiative – which aims to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease and improve health outcomes. Suburban Propane is a proud supporter of this initiative through their company's SuburbanCares corporate pillar, which is committed to supporting community endeavors throughout the United States.

The event took place at the Red Cross of Greater Chicago, located on W. Harrison Street in downtown Chicago, which serves more than 7.7 million people in given counties across Northern Illinois. TaLana Hughes, Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois (SCDAI), participated in the event along with Beverly Chukwudozie, a patient with sickle cell who shared her moving story of battling the disease first-hand. Mark Thomas, the interim CEO of the Red Cross of Illinois also participated in the event, which featured a special blood drive, and addressed the importance of increasing blood donations to help patients battling pain crises and complications related to sickle cell disease.

"As always, we are honored to support our partners at the American Red Cross, and organizing a blood drive to promote sickle cell awareness is particularly rewarding," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "A single patient with sickle cell may require up to 100 units of blood each year to address complications from the disease. We are thankful for the opportunity to contribute our support and encourage all eligible donors to join in giving the gift of lifesaving blood."

"Blood transfusion is an essential aspect of treatment for sickle cell disease, which primarily affects Black and African American individuals," said Mark Thomas interim CEO of the Red Cross of Illinois. "More than 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease and one in three African American blood donors are a match for people with sickle cell disease. We appreciate Suburban Propane's continued support to help raise awareness for this critical need."

