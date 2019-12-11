Suburban Propane Announces Sponsorship of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center's Annual Employee Day of Giving Event in Newark, NJ

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, LP ("Suburban Propane"), is extremely proud to announce its sponsorship and support for the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center's Annual Employee Day of Giving. Throughout the holiday season, Suburban Propane has sponsored toy drives at the New Jersey Devils home games as part of their signature SuburbanCares initiative, which prioritizes the company's dedication to giving back to the local communities throughout their 41 state operating territory. Suburban Propane, with its 90-year legacy headquartered in New Jersey, will provide support and volunteers for the event taking place on December 12, 2019 at the John F. Kennedy Recreation Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"The Devils Annual Toy Drive, Presented by Suburban Propane is one of our most cherished and celebrated December traditions; amplified this year by our goal of donating 10,000 toys to Newark youth," said Jeff Scott, Vice President, Community Investment & Grassroots for Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils.

"At Suburban Propane, giving back to our local communities is a cornerstone of our mission. As part of our SuburbanCares initiative, we are excited to be kicking off this holiday season with another time-honored New Jersey establishment, the New Jersey Devils. We are proud to partner with them, and the City of Newark and Mayor Barakak on their 2019 Annual Toy Drive to bring smiles and spread holiday cheer to the children of the Greater Newark area," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane.

For additional information and ways to get involved, visit NHL.com/devils/community/toy-drive and follow @NJDevils on Twitter and Instagram .

Note: Toys resembling guns, knives, or promoting violence will not be accepted or distributed.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 31-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they are currently in their 36th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at www.newjerseydevils.com , on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT SUBURBAN PROPANE

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements; including the Suburban Commitment to Excellence - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of delivering outstanding customer service to the communities served; SuburbanCares - highlighting the focus on serving local communities across the nation; and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/ .

