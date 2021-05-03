Subway® Appoints Donagh Herlihy to Global Chief Digital and Information Officer, Focused on Delivering a World-Class Digital Experience

Herlihy has more than 20 years of experience leading global digital and e-commerce teams in the food, retail and restaurant industries, previously holding executive positions at major brands, including Bloomin' Brands, Avon Products and the Wrigley Company. His expertise includes digital innovation and strategy, guest-facing technology and international growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Donagh to the Subway team," said Subway CEO John Chidsey. "His extensive knowledge and understanding of QSR brands and restaurant technology will allow us to accelerate our digital transformation, ultimately resulting in a better guest experience as well as revenue growth and operating efficiency for our franchisees."

"I am excited to join Subway and be a part of enhancing the brand's digital experience, from the way we interact with our guests to how we help our global network of franchisees operate their businesses," said Herlihy. "I Iook forward to working alongside the amazing team to build a better Subway through digital innovation."

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 franchisees, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

